“Protect and Survive” is a term well known to those growing up in 1970s Britain. A public information campaign with a particular focus on nuclear conflict, its logo of a family of four is seared into memory for many. The link between British atomic culture and “Protect and Survive” is inseparable, which is why Fallout: London – a DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 – uses the campaign alongside other British wartime iconography to sell what London, and the UK as a whole, could look like in the Fallout universe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO