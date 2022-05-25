ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Car Wash for a Cause in Guilford

zip06.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guilford Teen IRIS Club held a car wash at...

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police: Man Charged After Attempting To Enter Elementary School In Stamford

A man from out of state has been charged after police said he attempted to enter an elementary school in Fairfield County. Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, school administrators in Stamford from Davenport Elementary School on Newfield Avenue noticed a suspicious man on the school campus, and immediately initiated a lockdown, according to Captain Diedrich Hohn, Commander of Special Investigations for the Stamford PD.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford, CT
Cars
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Guilford, CT
Guilford, CT
Society
105.5 The Wolf

Hilarious Video Shreds ‘The Connecticut Driving Experience’

"The CT Driving Experience". How do you take something so unfunny, and make it something worth laughing at?. When it comes to driving in the great state of Connecticut, it depends on the person, the day, and the time of year. I find myself ready to cry over the condition of our roads, so maybe all I needed was an absurd nudge in the right direction.
DANBURY, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Police: Several Roads Closed as Cleanup Continues

55 Long Lots Rd: Tree limb partially blocking road. 220 South Compo Road: Closed due to wires. 73 Turkey Road South: Closed due to downed tree. 330 Post Road West (Westbound) Lanes: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms Road at Maple Avenue: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Plainville house, leaves home uninhabitable

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man crashed his car through a house in Plainville on Wednesday night, leaving the home uninhabitable due to damages. According to the Plainville Police Department, a man driving a Subaru Forester north on River Street in Southington was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Charged For Fake Amazon Workers Shelton Home Invasion

A Fairfield County woman has been charged in an alleged home invasion where the suspects dressed as Amazon workers. The home invasion took place in New Haven County on Monday, Jan. 10 in Milford. On Sunday, May 22, Milford Police arrested the Shelton woman, identified as Dominique Jackson, age 25,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Vehicles#Ukrainian
FOX 61

Driver crashes car through house in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A driver crashed a car through a Plainville home late Wednesday night leaving it uninhabitable. Police said a 37-year-old male was driving a Subaru Forester at high speeds north on River Street in Southington, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Shuttlemeadow Road in Plainville, crossed over the road and crashed into a home on the northside of the street.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman dies following shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 30-year-old woman from Bridgeport died following a shooting on Saturday. Bridgeport Police responded to 40 Knoll Place after medics reported that a woman had died from gunshot wounds. The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad and the Identification Unit are investigating this shooting. Police have not released...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
Eyewitness News

Derby granted permanent custody of German Shepherd who was shot

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week a judge granted Derby custody of a German Shepherd who was found shot on Nutmeg Avenue last month. In April, Derby Police found a German Shepherd who was shot in the leg. According to Derby Police, “One bullet shattered his front leg and another...
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Boy, 15, Dies After Crash

Zayne Thomas was headed to Morris Cove’s Pardee Seawall on his bicycle hoping to see the sun set when a crash ended his life. The crash occurred Sunday night at 8:21, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. He said Zayne was riding his bicycle southbound on the north-side...
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy