Car Wash for a Cause in Guilford

A Milford teen was arrested after police say he waved a Gel Blaster in the air at Silver Sands Beach. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at Silver Sands Beach. Police say they got a call that a teen wearing a black shirt was waving a gun near the beach.
A man from out of state has been charged after police said he attempted to enter an elementary school in Fairfield County. Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, school administrators in Stamford from Davenport Elementary School on Newfield Avenue noticed a suspicious man on the school campus, and immediately initiated a lockdown, according to Captain Diedrich Hohn, Commander of Special Investigations for the Stamford PD.
"The CT Driving Experience". How do you take something so unfunny, and make it something worth laughing at?. When it comes to driving in the great state of Connecticut, it depends on the person, the day, and the time of year. I find myself ready to cry over the condition of our roads, so maybe all I needed was an absurd nudge in the right direction.
55 Long Lots Rd: Tree limb partially blocking road. 220 South Compo Road: Closed due to wires. 73 Turkey Road South: Closed due to downed tree. 330 Post Road West (Westbound) Lanes: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms Road at Maple Avenue: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms...
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man crashed his car through a house in Plainville on Wednesday night, leaving the home uninhabitable due to damages. According to the Plainville Police Department, a man driving a Subaru Forester north on River Street in Southington was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection […]
A Fairfield County woman has been charged in an alleged home invasion where the suspects dressed as Amazon workers. The home invasion took place in New Haven County on Monday, Jan. 10 in Milford. On Sunday, May 22, Milford Police arrested the Shelton woman, identified as Dominique Jackson, age 25,...
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A driver crashed a car through a Plainville home late Wednesday night leaving it uninhabitable. Police said a 37-year-old male was driving a Subaru Forester at high speeds north on River Street in Southington, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Shuttlemeadow Road in Plainville, crossed over the road and crashed into a home on the northside of the street.
Police officers in Connecticut had to shoot a dog that remains at large after it was involved in what was described as a “vicious” attack, according to authorities. In Hartford County, police responded to a “vicious dog complaint” in Bristol on Friday, May 27, on French Street.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 30-year-old woman from Bridgeport died following a shooting on Saturday. Bridgeport Police responded to 40 Knoll Place after medics reported that a woman had died from gunshot wounds. The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad and the Identification Unit are investigating this shooting. Police have not released...
MADISON — As part of the state’s efforts to shift to cleaner energy sources and to encourage the use of emission-free cars, the first universal electric-car chargers have been installed in a Connecticut service plaza. A rest stop on Interstate 95 southbound in Madison, between exits 61 and...
BRIDGEPORT — Chaotic. Pandemonium. Mayhem. Those were the words some municipal employees used to describe how the workforce within the downtown government center reacted Wednesday to an unspecified — and later deemed not credible — threat that led to the building’s evacuation. Some staffers, believing it...
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week a judge granted Derby custody of a German Shepherd who was found shot on Nutmeg Avenue last month. In April, Derby Police found a German Shepherd who was shot in the leg. According to Derby Police, “One bullet shattered his front leg and another...
Vinal Technical High School went into secure mode on Wednesday officials said, after a parent who had received administrative discipline allegedly threatened a staff member over the phone. According to the Connecticut State Police, the trooper assigned as the school resource officer located at 60 Daniels Street in Middletown, was...
Zayne Thomas was headed to Morris Cove’s Pardee Seawall on his bicycle hoping to see the sun set when a crash ended his life. The crash occurred Sunday night at 8:21, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. He said Zayne was riding his bicycle southbound on the north-side...
