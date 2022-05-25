ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, CT

Truck Time in Essex

zip06.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Eisele helps Layla Eisele down from a high-lift wheel loader during the...

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Your Guide to Connecticut Beaches

Connecticut residents can boast about our beaches and Travel + Leisure has ranked one beach in the top 25 in the United States. The travel magazine included Ocean Beach Park in New London in its list. See the full Travel + Leisure list here. Of course, Ocean Beach is just...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Hilarious Video Shreds ‘The Connecticut Driving Experience’

"The CT Driving Experience". How do you take something so unfunny, and make it something worth laughing at?. When it comes to driving in the great state of Connecticut, it depends on the person, the day, and the time of year. I find myself ready to cry over the condition of our roads, so maybe all I needed was an absurd nudge in the right direction.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Saturday Afternoon Storms Force Closures and Power Outages

Showers and storms Saturday afternoon packed a punch for the few hours they were moving through Connecticut. Eversource is reporting over 2,000 outages as of 4:35 p.m. with a bulk of them in Danbury and Westport. The following are the Westport roads affected by this afternoon’s storm. 220 S....
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Deep River, CT
City
Chester, CT
City
Essex, CT
Register Citizen

Pets of the week: Shadow and Storm

Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Nyberg: The Pedal Cruise Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s that time of year to hit the water in Connecticut. This year, however, there’s a new option for boating fun in Milford. It’s brought to you by the same Connecticut man who developed the Elm City Party bike, where you pedal and party your way around New Haven. The […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Essex#Vehicles#The Touch A Truck
WTNH

Car crashes into Plainville house, leaves home uninhabitable

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man crashed his car through a house in Plainville on Wednesday night, leaving the home uninhabitable due to damages. According to the Plainville Police Department, a man driving a Subaru Forester north on River Street in Southington was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection […]
NBC Connecticut

Van in Flames on I-84 West in Cheshire Starts Brush Fire

A work van that went up in flames on I-84 West in Cheshire on Thursday spread and started a brush fire, officials said. According to the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews responded to I-84 West around exit 26 . Officials said they saw a work van in flames which had also started a brush fire.
CHESHIRE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stafford, or 12 miles east of Enfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Worcester, Springfield, Enfield, Vernon, South Windsor, Ludlow, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury, Charlton and Palmer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown garbage, recycling schedules change for Memorial Day

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Public Works Department has announced the Memorial Day holiday schedule for the Middletown Recycling Center and Sanitation District collection. The Recycling Center will be open Saturday from 7 to 11:45 a.m., and closed Monday. The Sanitation District will not be collecting residential trash and recycling...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

East Hartford community prepares for Memorial Day

With Memorial Day on Monday, many communities will be holding events to remember all those in the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice. In East Hartford, organizers are preparing to honor their fallen heroes in a bigger way to make up for lost time.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire at Vacant Mill in Norwich Under Investigation

Firefighters responded to the Capehart Mill complex in Norwich late Wednesday night to battle a fire at the vacant mill and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause. Firefighters responded to what they said is an abandoned mill at North Main and 5th Street at 11:37 p.m. and...
NORWICH, CT
Ultimate Unexplained

Strange Mystery Symbols Appear as Graffiti All Over Connecticut

First, I called it “Hobo Code”, then mystery graffiti, whatever you want to call it, it’s all over Connecticut. In September of 2021, I published an article called “Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code Graffiti, Do You Know What It Means?” I photographed and published these symbols I’d seen all over Hartford.

Comments / 0

Community Policy