Beating the Heat at Hammonasset

zip06.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer made an early visit last...

www.zip06.com

Register Citizen

Pets of the week: Shadow and Storm

Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Fun City Trampoline Park

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Families might have a reason to jump for joy now that there’s a more recent addition to New Britain: the Fun City Trampoline Park!. “Definitely the community is pretty welcoming, I mean a lot of people come in here, they say, you know what there’s nothing else for kids over in New Britain so there used to be Flight Trampoline Park, unfortunately that closed down so this is really the only recreational center for children so they let us know we’re just happy to have a place where kids can come in, let out that energy, be safe, and just have a good time,” said Naylea Blanco, General Manager.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Popular CT Eatery's New Norwalk Location Off To Strong Start

Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
NORWALK, CT
#Beaches
News 12

Avelo Airlines begins flights to 3 destinations out of Tweed-New Haven Airport

Avelo Airlines, which flies out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, began flights to three new destinations Thursday. The airline began to make stops in Chicago, Illinois, Raleigh and Durham in North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.. Avelo now flies to 13 destinations from Tweed including Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and several destinations...
NBC Connecticut

Saturday Afternoon Storms Force Closures and Power Outages

Showers and storms Saturday afternoon packed a punch for the few hours they were moving through Connecticut. Eversource is reporting over 2,000 outages as of 4:35 p.m. with a bulk of them in Danbury and Westport. The following are the Westport roads affected by this afternoon’s storm. 220 S....
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

3 new Avelo flights take off from Tweed Airport today

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Thursday was a big day for Tweed-New Haven Airport. Three new flight destinations were added to the airport. The day featured clear skies as Avelo’s inaugural flight to Baltimore on Thursday morning. “We’re serving the markets of Washington DC, Baltimore, Raleigh-Durham and Chicago,”...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Nibbles: A Burger at Rustic Café

On a recent Sunday afternoon, I decided I was hungry. It isn’t easy to find lunch on a Sunday afternoon. Not to worry, for the Rustic Café, a favorite of mine, with about six tables and maybe another 10 bar stools, is open daily. And the restaurant is creating a much larger addition. The menu now offers more than 25 Angus burgers, big ones, that begin at just $10. Not as cheap as Jimmy Mac’s, you say. Ah, yes, but the burgers are so big you have to eat outside the bun, like an ice cream cone. And when you mention, “rare, please,” they understand. And if you say sure, cheese, tomato, and lettuce, maybe it’s an extra two bucks. Among the 25 variations? Caramel, gorgonzola, jalapeno. Don’t want a burger? There are specials and seafood, too. There may be a better burger, but I haven’t find one yet.
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Memorial Day weekend events

(WFSB) - From food trucks to flutter zones, there are lots of ways to enjoy the unofficial kick-off to summer!. For a list of some Memorial Day Parades happening this weekend, click here.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Yale dermatologist seeing skin cancer in younger people

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and it is completely preventable. With the Memorial Day weekend almost here and a nice forecast ahead, Yale Medicine Dermatologist Kathleen Suozzi warns people to protect their skin. She does not like a trend she is now treating.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Hilarious Video Shreds ‘The Connecticut Driving Experience’

"The CT Driving Experience". How do you take something so unfunny, and make it something worth laughing at?. When it comes to driving in the great state of Connecticut, it depends on the person, the day, and the time of year. I find myself ready to cry over the condition of our roads, so maybe all I needed was an absurd nudge in the right direction.
DANBURY, CT
Ultimate Unexplained

Strange Mystery Symbols Appear as Graffiti All Over Connecticut

First, I called it “Hobo Code”, then mystery graffiti, whatever you want to call it, it’s all over Connecticut. In September of 2021, I published an article called “Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code Graffiti, Do You Know What It Means?” I photographed and published these symbols I’d seen all over Hartford.
WTNH

Nyberg: The Pedal Cruise Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s that time of year to hit the water in Connecticut. This year, however, there’s a new option for boating fun in Milford. It’s brought to you by the same Connecticut man who developed the Elm City Party bike, where you pedal and party your way around New Haven. The […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

