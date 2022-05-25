ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleanup on Aisle 154

Rob Finch, Rebekah Coffey, and Cadence Hakenjos, all volunteers from Marine Max in...

New Haven Independent

City Librarian John Jessen Dies

A decades-long champion of reading and neighborhood engagement who bolstered the public library system’s social services as he led it through a pandemic, City Librarian John Jessen passed away from cancer on Friday. He was 56 years old. Jessen, who died in hospice at his family’s Westville home, was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

CFMC: A Legacy of Equitable Conservation

The Community Foundation of Middlesex County (CFMC) has a reason to celebrate each and every day. Thanks to the vision, leadership, and partnership shared with our donors and local nonprofits, new initiatives and expanded programs are making a difference where we live, work and play. One exciting development in our...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Colchester Man Leaves $750K in His Will for Town Resources

A long-time Colchester resident that passed away last year left $750,000 in his will to go towards multiple town resources. The First Selectman's Office said Navy Veteran Stephen J. Bendas made the town of Colchester a beneficiary of his will. Bendas left $250,000 each for the police department, senior citizen...
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH

East Hartford community prepares for Memorial Day

With Memorial Day on Monday, many communities will be holding events to remember all those in the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice. In East Hartford, organizers are preparing to honor their fallen heroes in a bigger way to make up for lost time.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WSBS

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
New Britain Herald

New Britain residents must register their dogs

NEW BRITAIN – Dog owners: this one’s for you. June is Dog Licensing Month in the City of New Britain and residents must register their dogs, providing proof of up-to-date vaccinations, between June 1 and 30. All existing dog licenses will expire June 30. “It is important to...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
GreenwichTime

LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open, and Mike Harden's lobster roll brand continues to grow outside of Connecticut, with new restaurants opening in Florida and Rhode Island. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, all LobsterCraft locations will offer...
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Groton Council Excludes Blue Lotus from Mystic Oral School Mediation

GROTON — Blue Lotus Group, the real estate group that agreed to buy Respler Homes LLC, will be excluded from mediation sessions concerning the Mystic Oral School development agreement between the town and Respler Homes. That was the decision, by consensus, of the Town Council Committee of the Whole...
GROTON, CT
granbydrummer.com

To Granby, with Love

Originally published in June 1988. I say it simply—unashamed and unabashed—I love this town. I love the sight of the Barn Door Hills, visible from every lofty elevation; the beautiful stark tangle of our oak in winter; Salmon Brook in all its moods, serenely meandering through fields or rushing down Huggins Gorge and the North Granby Crags; turkey vultures gracefully riding the wind and circling over Creamery Hill.
GRANBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Your Beach Guide: Beaches You Can Get to in and Near Connecticut

Connecticut residents can boast about our beaches and Travel + Leisure has ranked one beach in the top 25 in the United States. The travel magazine included Ocean Beach Park in New London in its list. See the full Travel + Leisure list here. Of course, Ocean Beach is just...
Eyewitness News

Camping season kicks off at Connecticut’s state parks

(WFSB) - The holiday weekend marks the unofficial start to the summer and the kickoff to the camping season at Connecticut’s state parks. After what was a Memorial Day weekend washout last year, campers are looking forward to some nice weather once the rain moves through Friday night. Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Register Citizen

Pets of the week: Shadow and Storm

Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook to host Memorial Day Parade

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Old Saybrook Memorial Day parade is happening on Monday, May 30, with several events happening throughout the morning.  Max Sabrin, the special events coordinator with the Old Saybrook Fire Department, shares details about what to expect from the Memorial Day Parade. Watch the video above for the full interview. 
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

North Haven Churches Hold Day of Prayer Breakfast

The 2022 Annual North Haven Community prayer breakfast sponsored by the churches of North Haven took place at the Best Western Hotel on May 5. This was the first time the group was able to hold the gathering in three years. First Selectman Michael Freda opened the breakfast with a...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2022 Memorial Day weekend events in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving our country. Take a look below at the Memorial Day weekend events scheduled throughout Connecticut. If you know of other Memorial Day events, […]

