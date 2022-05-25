ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China will strive for reasonable economic growth in Q2 - premier

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China will strive to achieve reasonable economic growth in the second quarter, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday.

China will also strive to bring down its jobless rate as soon as possible, Li was quoted as saying at a meeting.

China will unveil detailed implementation guidelines for a package of policies to stabilise growth by the end of May, Li added.

Person
Li Keqiang
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
