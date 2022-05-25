ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 25 (UPI) -- CBS pulled the finale to FBI Season 4 following the Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead.

The finale was set to air on Tuesday, the same day as the shooting, and dealt with similar subject matter.

"As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case," reads the official synopsis for the episode.

CBS aired a repeat of FBI in its place. The network has yet to announce a new date for the finale.

FBI is a crime drama that follows a New York-based unit of special agents. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner star.

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde who was killed by law enforcement officers.

