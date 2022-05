The rise in popularity of the family SUV/crossover throughout the 1990s and early 2000s came at the expense of the tried-and-true station wagon. While wagons were once the go-to vehicle for road-tripping American families, this mantle has since been taken up by crossovers and full-size SUVs. That said, used wagons now represent great value for money, offering up swathes of space and near-endless practicality at a fraction of the cost of a newer utility vehicle or pickup. Just take this well-looked-after 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Custom Cruiser Wagon, for example, which is currently being auctioned off via Cars and Bids with no reserve price.

LAGRANGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO