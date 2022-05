Hello, readers. What an awful week. I wish I could say I’m looking forward to taking a break from the news this long weekend, but that doesn’t feel like the right thing to do. I keep thinking about a line from an article in Texas Monthly: "The children who died in Uvalde lived the last quarter of their lives during a global pandemic." The fact that we can divide their lives into fractions because we know where they begin and end, and the fact that the past few years — the ones that seemed to pass me by in a blur — were the most significant years for them … it all just hit me at once.

