Oklahoma City, OK (May 24, 2022) –The long-awaited 45th Annual Paseo Arts Festival is finally here! Join the community this Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 and May 29 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. with live music until 10 p.m., and May 30 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visitors will enjoy over 100 nationally acclaimed visual artists from as far as California and Ohio, who fill the Historic Paseo Arts District with original artwork: everything from painting, ceramics and photography to woodworking, glass, sculpture and jewelry. PAA Executive Director, Amanda Bleakley, states, “This weekend’s festival will be a wonderful celebration of our community coming together to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the Paseo!”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO