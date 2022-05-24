NYLPI Supports A.10239-A to Ensure Legal Protections for People with Mental Illness

We’ve heard the expression “nurses eat their young,” but things have arguably gotten even worse over the last couple years. Nurses are being asked to do more with fewer resources and less time than they were previously, which has led to unprecedented rates of anxiety, depression, and burnout. A recent study shows more nurses are thinking about leaving the profession than ever before with the U.S. headed for a shortfall of half a million providers in just three years.

