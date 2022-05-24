ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

NYLPI Supports A.10239-A to Ensure Legal Protections for People with Mental Illness

nylpi.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYLPI has joined mental health, criminal justice, homeless rights, and other advocacy organizations in signing a Memo of Support for A.10239-A, an amendment to the 2022 New...

www.nylpi.org

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

94% of Transgender Youth Maintain Gender Identity 5 Years After Social Transition

New research finds that a very large majority of transgender young people maintain their gender identity five years after childhood social transition. During a time when transgender rights and gender-affirming healthcare seem under attack, a new study offers new insights into trans youth and their relationships to their gender identity.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#Mental Health Care#Nylpi#A Memo Of Support#New York Budget#Omh
Phys.org

How mental health and disability may sway judgment in the justice system

Gaze aversion, lack of emotional expression, repetitive body movements, or speaking in monolog tone can sway people's judgment of another's credibility and honesty—notably in the criminal justice system. However, Flinders University psychology researchers warn these behaviors are also common in certain mental health and developmental conditions, making some individuals...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Abandonment Trauma: Effects and Symptoms in Children and Adults

Physical or emotional abandonment may lead to signs of trauma, like insecure attachment and self-sabotaging behavior. These effects can be managed and healing is possible. Abandonment trauma refers to the intense emotional response and related behaviors that being neglected, emotionally or physically, can have on you, regardless of age. Significant...
LANCASTER, CA
psychologytoday.com

If Self-Care Isn't Fixing Your Mental Health, It's Not You

It's currently mental health awareness month. Every year during this time (and in fact all year), the dominant reminders and solutions seem to focus on:. If these solutions aren't fixing your mental health, then you might feel like you're doing something wrong. Or, you might feel angry because they seem inadequate (and you're right)
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
AOL Corp

Conflating Mental Illness With Violence Can Lead To Stigma

The mental state of the mass shooter at a Texas elementary school has gotten a lot of attention from some Republican politicians. “They said we have a mental, we, we have a problem with mental health illness in this community," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “We know what does prevent...
TEXAS STATE
psychologytoday.com

Embrace Music to Foster Mental Health

Music is an easily accessible tool we can all use to strengthen our mental health and wellbeing. Families can use music to strengthen racial and ethnic pride, supporting child mental health. Systems, such as schools, can strategically use music to support children's mental health. I grew up in a house...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Cocaine Increases Risky Behaviors, Depending on Your Age

Cocaine increases risk-taking behaviors. Age of exposure to cocaine affects the degree to which it increases risky behaviors. Younger exposure to cocaine makes it more likely a person will engage in increase risky behaviors. Cocaine is a psychostimulant drug that increases euphoria, energy, sociability, and mental alertness, improves physical and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

What are the uses and benefits of ACT therapy?

Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) is a psychotherapy technique that promotes accepting negative thoughts, feelings, and events. It encourages a person to mindfully participate in activities that uphold their core beliefs and values. Some ACT supporters believe that working on increasing acceptance can lead to greater psychological flexibility. Psychological flexibility...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Dedicated child protection teams vital to prevent future tragedies, review finds

Dedicated child protection teams made up of police, healthcare staff and social workers should be set up in every local area, according to a review into the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.The way child protection is approached in England needs to “change fundamentally”, the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel said.Its national review found that the fatal abuses suffered by Arthur, six, and Star, 16 months, “are not isolated incidents”, but reflective of wider problems with poor information sharing and weak decision-making.Concerns raised by their wider family members were “too often” disregarded and not properly investigated, the review said.Professionals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Is Nursing More Toxic Than Ever? Nurses Think So.

We’ve heard the expression “nurses eat their young,” but things have arguably gotten even worse over the last couple years. Nurses are being asked to do more with fewer resources and less time than they were previously, which has led to unprecedented rates of anxiety, depression, and burnout. A recent study shows more nurses are thinking about leaving the profession than ever before with the U.S. headed for a shortfall of half a million providers in just three years.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

No time for self-care? Even small doses can help

In order to ensure good mental health, it is important to make self-care a priority says Barbara Randall, director of Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care Employee Assistance Program, who insists that small doses every day can have a positive impact on both body and mind. As part of Mental Health...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Understanding Gender Dysphoria in Transgender Teenagers

The teenage years are a tumultuous time in one’s life, especially for transgender teens. On top of typical social, mental, physical and emotional changes, they might also experience gender dysphoria—the psychological distress caused by a mismatch between a person’s assigned sex and gender identity. Also, unlike adults, transgender teenagers might not have access to treatments like surgery or hormones.
EDUCATION
Gillian May

Opinion: Alcohol Saves People From Pain Before it Harms Them

I quit drinking six years ago after decades of alcohol abuse that left me sick, emotionally distraught, and seriously depressed. As a former nurse, I also have a professional understanding of addiction. So when I quit, it lit a fire in me to research more about alcohol addiction and how it affects people physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Comments / 0

Community Policy