This refreshing airline amenity is making a comeback

Many airlines, including Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines, have resumed full beverage, alcohol and in-flight meal services since cutting refreshment offerings early on in the pandemic.

Alcohol, specifically, had possibly gotten the ax as a way to protect flight attendants and passengers alike — both from the spread of the COVID-19 virus and potential incidents with unruly flyers.

Cutting booze also helped airlines manage their bottom line during a historically low travel period.

Looking ahead, travelers can save money on in-flight beverages by finding old airline coupons with extended expiration dates, flying first class with elite status or taking advantage of airline credit card incidental credits.

