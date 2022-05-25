Best chance for rain this week is 48 hours away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large area of high pressure centered over the Bahamas and extending over Florida will keep our rain chances low again today. A few storms will build inland later in the day and slowly drift to the northwest. Most of...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere sits right over Florida this weekend. That Low will enhance our rain chances off and on for a few days, starting with scattered showers Saturday morning to early afternoon. We have a quiet night followed by lower chances for rain Sunday. Guess which day has the best chance for the afternoon and evening storms? That would be Monday for Memorial Day. From 2pm on Monday thunderstorms could start popping up, so having an indoor Plan B is a great idea. Even if you don’t get a rain shower over you Monday, lightning is still a risk from storms that could develop. Rain chances are lower for the workweek, but as we move into June on Wednesday, which means getting more into rainy season, isolated afternoon storms are possible every day.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will go up over the next 48 hours. At the same time, a very weak cold front will advance into Florida. The front will bring better rain chances into north Florida but will also tend to fall apart as it sinks south into central Florida.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida highway patrol needs more manpower!. As of 2020, the FDH reports 3,484 crash deaths in our state. 63 of those deaths happened in Manatee County and 57 deaths in Sarasota County. In Florida, we have more than 22 million people and at least 80...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s annual sales tax holiday for disaster supplies begins Saturday, and this year, the holiday is longer -- and pet supplies are now on the list of tax-free goods. The holiday runs from Saturday, May 28 to Friday, June 10. The holiday was extended this...
FRUITVILLE, Fla. - Day after day, ABC-7 reports on deadly accidents that are happening on The Suncoast, and these aren’t just vehicle-versus-vehicle accidents. “Without question, we have seen an uptick with crashes involving what we call vulnerable users of the roadway: people that are on bicycles or on foot,” said Trooper Kenn Watson.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California parole panel has recommended the release of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel. The panel acted Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state. She wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of...
