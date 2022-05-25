Vomiting, fighting, and breaking a child's swing: Inside the details of Sue Gray's partygate report

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a toast at a party thrown during one of England's lockdowns. ITV News

Sue Gray's long-awaited report lifts the lid on multiple parties that took place during lockdowns.

People drank so much they were sick, got into fights, and broke a child's swing, the report said.

Gray blamed "failures of leadership and judgment in No 10 and the Cabinet Office."

The long-awaited investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the so-called partygate was released on Wednesday, lifting the lid on some of the raucous behavior in 10 Downing St. during England's COVID-19 lockdowns.

The report by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, called for senior leadership at Downing Street to "bear responsibility" for a culture in which rule-breaking was allowed to develop. It also said there was "no excuse for some of the behaviour" uncovered during the course of the probe.

Her report lifts the lid on booze-fueled behavior that led to people throwing up, getting into fights, and breaking property.

Gray blamed "failures of leadership and judgment in No 10 and the Cabinet Office," although she did not name Johnson or others specifically.

But she said that "some of the more junior civil servants believed that their involvement in some of these events was permitted given the attendance of senior leaders." She added, "The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."

'Somewhat of a comms risk'

The report includes communication between some of the people who organized events, such as the infamous bring-your-own-booze garden party, which was pulled together by Martin Reynolds, Johnson's personal private secretary at the time.

Although Reynolds was thought to have instigated the event, various emails and messages show that other aides were involved before he sent an email, and there was a discussion about how to get alcohol — which led to staff being asked to supply their own.

The message was also sent to the office of the Cabinet secretary. Johnson attended the event for about half an hour, the report said.

The messages also suggested that attendees were aware that the gathering was not strictly within the rules, as one said the timing was close to a scheduled press conference, and it would be "helpful if people can be mindful of that as speakers and cameras are leaving, not walking around waving bottles of wine etc."

Reynolds replied, "Will do my best!"

'Which we seem to have got away with'

The report also disclosed a subsequent message between Reynolds and another No. 10 aide that referred to an unknown incident as "a complete non story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with)."

It appears that relatively few people shied away from the invite, with just one unnamed No. 10 director saying they had told Reynolds it was not a good idea.

Lee Cain, the director of communications at the time, emailed Reynolds and said it was "somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment." But Cain added, "I'm sure it will be fine."

There is no evidence that Dominic Cummings, the chief advisor to Johnson at the time, raised objections to it, although he has previously said he did.

Vomiting, fighting, and breaking property

Communications around other events were also laid bare in excruciating detail, with Cain yet again warning of a "substantial comms risk" for a leaving party held in June 2020, involving pizza and karaoke, which got so rowdy that one member of staff was sick.

There was also "a minor altercation" between two people, the report said. That event ended after 3 a.m.

Another alcohol-fueled event, with around 45 attendees, left a child's swing damaged, the report said.

There was no mention of a suitcase being used to bring alcohol onto the premises, although the report said that wine and beer had been bought by attendees.

Alcohol was drunk "until the early hours," with the last staff member leaving that event at 4:20 a.m., the report said.

Leaving drinks for Cain and Cummings

Leaving drinks for the two senior aides "was not pre-planned" and took place at the same time as "wine time Fridays," the report said.

Johnson gave a leaving speech for Cain and drank alcohol along with other attendees. Multiple pictures were taken of the event, which were leaked to ITV News earlier this week.

Gray said she didn't investigate further after handing evidence over to the Metropolitan Police. Details of this event, and the so-called ABBA party, which is said to have taken place in the Downing Street flat on the same evening, are limited.

Disrespect to cleaners, who were left to sort the mess

Beyond the various parties, the report was also critical of a culture of poor behavior toward support staff.

Gray said she learned of "multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff," adding, "This was unacceptable."

The senior civil servant said she backed the changes that were introduced subsequently, which allow people to make complaints electronically. She said she hoped they would "truly embed a culture that welcomes and creates opportunities for challenge and speaking up at all levels."

Although staff were described as having stayed late to tidy up after several events, cleaners were left to scrub red wine off the walls in at least one instance, the report said.