By MATT CARLSON Associated PressCHICAGO - Trevor Story kept up his hot hitting with a three-run homer and four RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox 16-7 Thursday night to take two of three from Chicago.Story has seven homers and 21 RBIs in his last seven games, raising his season totals to nine homers and 32 RBIs."Controlling my zone has been huge and not missing my pitch when I get it - that's been the key," Story said. "When I get my pitch and take my swing at it, I want the-at-bat to end right there. I've...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO