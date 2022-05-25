ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Family of Man Who Died After Time in Broward Jail Going to Commissioners for Answers

By Willard Shepard
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Broward State Attorney say what happened to Kevin Desir is a tragedy, and they feel for his family, but no crime was committed and there are not any BSO policy violations either. However, Mr. Desir’s family and a group of their supporters...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 1

Related
Click10.com

Police: 3 people stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have made an arrest after three people were stabbed on Friday morning at approximately 6:19 a.m. Officers taped off the 1200 block of Southwest 28th Way and made contact with two of the victims who were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The third victim did not want to be treated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Drowns in Homestead Pond

Miami-Dade police are investigating the fatal drowning of a toddler in a body of water behind his family home on Friday. According to investigators, Homestead police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of NE 6th Street in reference to a missing child. At the scene, units requested the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WPBF News 25

Worker falls to death from West Palm Beach building

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Miami-Dade woman died Saturday afternoon at a construction site in West Palm Beach. First responders responded to the call shortly before 9 a.m. The West Palm Beach Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The high-rise building construction site is located...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
SCDNReports

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting Crew

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Nbc
CBS Miami

South Florida Man Accused Of Setting Wife On Fire, Hitting Her With His Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man faced a judge Friday for a disturbing crime he is accused of committing. Jerry Sanders Jr. is facing several charges, including attempted murder and arson after authorities said he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire and hitting her with his car. Police said he used a blow torch inside their home in Miami. Then police said Sanders got in his car and rammed it into his wife, who made it out of the house, pinning her between the car and a palm tree. Officers arrived at the scene and Sanders reportedly tried to hit them with his car too. That is when officers opened fire, hitting him several times. Sanders was able to drive off before crashing his car and getting arrested. He is being held without bond.
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Witness to PBC deadly drive-by shooting tells all

This week on The Docket, we hear from a witness to a deadly drive-by shooting in Palm Beach County after the suspect is arrested following an intense police pursuit. Also, a 2010 rape case is solved after DNA matches a Florida man. An elderly woman shoots an intruder dead. And Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd once again does not disappoint.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Caretaker who stole $300,000 from Broward couple pleads guilty

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A woman who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Broward County couple pleaded guilty to two federal charges connected to the crime. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft...
FORT PIERCE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man Accused of Organizing Illegal Drag Races

A Hialeah man accused of organizing multiple illegal drag races throughout Miami-Dade County has been arrested on dozens of charges, police said. Madison Kyle Hilgendorf, 31, was arrested Thursday on 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways or roadways, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Police said Hilgendorf was the main...
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized After Shooting at Hialeah Business

One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a business in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. The shooting happened at a business in the 2600 block of W. 79th Street. Hialeah Police officials said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their identity and condition were unknown.
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy