A jury has acquitted former Geneva Middle School Principal John DeFazio, Junior, of a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. DeFazio was accused of poking a girl between her breasts while pointing at her volleyball jersey in an incident that occurred last October in the school. During testimony on Tuesday, Defazio’s attorney said his client was making a point to the student, who was in detention at the time, that when you wear that Geneva volleyball jersey, you are representing your school.

GENEVA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO