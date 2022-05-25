ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

All those killed in Texas elementary school shooting were in same classroom, official says

By WOAI Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas (WOAI) — A total of 22 people are dead as of Wednesday morning. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Texas, police say. The gunman is dead. A law enforcement official confirmed Wednesday all those killed at the school were in...

Reassuring your child about the Texas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The senseless murders of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is striking near the hearts of many local parents, especially with those who have kids in grade school. Many also wonder if or when it’s appropriate to speak with their children about the tragedy over concerns it might make them unnecessarily upset.
UVALDE, TX
Public Safety
