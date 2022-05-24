ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

NOAA is calling for an Above Average 2022 Hurricane Season

WNEP-TV 16
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an above average 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season for the 7th consecutive year. NOAA administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad delivered the outlook, and...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

WNEP-TV 16

Deadly explosion rocks Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly explosion rocked the Philadelphia suburbs. Officials say an explosion leveled a home in Pottstown just after 8 p.m. Thursday. According to our sister station in Philadelphia, Montgomery County officials say they have received reports that four people are dead...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Visit Boalsburg, The Birthplace Of Memorial Day

BOALSBURG, Pa. — During the Civil War, Emma Hunter Sophie Keller and Elizabeth Myers of Boalsburg all lost loved ones serving in the Boalsburg Regiment. In October of 1864, to honor the fallen men, they picked flowers and placed them in the cemetery. The townspeople learned about what the women had done and also decided to join them in honoring the fallen by decorating the graves of the other soldiers of Boalsburg. So each year since then, the townspeople gather in the town square and process to the cemetery to decorate the graves and honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country.
BOALSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

PA Democrats call on Republicans to pass more gun control laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic leaders in Pennsylvania stood on the steps of the rotunda at the State Capitol Building on Wednesday, calling on the general assembly to pass more gun control laws. This is an issue that many state representatives can relate to. "I lost my 15-year-old nephew to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

