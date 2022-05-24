NOAA is calling for an Above Average 2022 Hurricane Season

BOALSBURG, Pa. — During the Civil War, Emma Hunter Sophie Keller and Elizabeth Myers of Boalsburg all lost loved ones serving in the Boalsburg Regiment. In October of 1864, to honor the fallen men, they picked flowers and placed them in the cemetery. The townspeople learned about what the women had done and also decided to join them in honoring the fallen by decorating the graves of the other soldiers of Boalsburg. So each year since then, the townspeople gather in the town square and process to the cemetery to decorate the graves and honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country.

