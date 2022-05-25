ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

29-year-old man killed near Lexington park, marks 8th homicide of the month

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Lexington officers are investigating the eighth homicide of May after they found a 29-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Malcolm Long. He was pronounced dead at 4:43 p.m.

Police said they received a call at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a report of a subject that had been shot in the 400 block of Locust Avenue, which is near Castlewood Park. Arriving officers found Long dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video and contact police if they have any footage that could help in the investigation.

The incident marks the eight homicide victim this month. That’s the most in a single calendar month since at least 2007, according to Lexington police data.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com .

Lexington, KY
