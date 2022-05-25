ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 People Killed After Car Crashes Into NE Miami Home: Police

By NBC 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after a car crashed into a northeast Miami home early Wednesday morning, killing two people and sending two others to the hospital. Miami Police said the crash took...

NBC Miami

3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Drowns in Homestead Pond

Miami-Dade police are investigating the fatal drowning of a toddler in a body of water behind his family home on Friday. According to investigators, Homestead police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of NE 6th Street in reference to a missing child. At the scene, units requested the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Investigation Underway After Man Shot in NE Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday in a northeast Miami neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of Northeast 74th Street, with markers indicating several gunshots being fired in the area. Miami Police said officers...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized After Shooting at Hialeah Business

One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a business in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. The shooting happened at a business in the 2600 block of W. 79th Street. Hialeah Police officials said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their identity and condition were unknown.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Worker Dies After Falling from West Palm Beach Luxury Condo

A woman is dead after falling from the 13th floor of a West Palm Beach luxury condominium that is under construction Saturday. West Palm Beach police responded to the scene at La Clara Palm Beach at 1515 S. Flagler Drive around 9 a.m. about a worker that had fallen to her death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man Accused of Organizing Illegal Drag Races

A Hialeah man accused of organizing multiple illegal drag races throughout Miami-Dade County has been arrested on dozens of charges, police said. Madison Kyle Hilgendorf, 31, was arrested Thursday on 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways or roadways, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Police said Hilgendorf was the main...
NBC Miami

Police Investigate After 3-Year-Old Drowns in Homestead

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old drowned in Homestead Friday night. Divers responded after 6 p.m. to the 600 block of NE 21st Avenue. The child was pronounced dead at Homestead Hospital, officials said. It's unclear where the child drowned and what led up to it. Further details were not...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Music Producer Dies After Shooting Outside Hialeah Recording Studio

A music producer has died after he was shot outside of a music studio in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. The shooting happened at the IMG music recording studio in the 2600 block of W. 79th Street. Hialeah Police officials said the 51-year-old victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's...
NBC Miami

Search Underway After Suspect Flees from U.S. Marshals in Hollywood

Authorities were searching for a suspect who fled from U.S. Marshals in Hollywood Thursday. Hollywood Police said they were assisting U.S. Marshals in setting up a perimeter in the area of 52nd Avenue and Pembroke Road. Nearby schools were put on code yellow as a precaution. Officials haven't identified the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Safety Preparations Underway in Miami-Dade for Memorial Day Weekend

The first night of this year's Memorial Day weekend brought less chaos than anticipated to cities like Miami Beach. However, the city expects more tourists to descend on Miami Beach throughout the holiday weekend. "Really what happens is I have a relatively small city of 85,000 people, but on these...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Grass Fire Breaks Out in Southwest Miami-Dade

Crews were working to put out a grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday. Chopper footage showed the flames and smoke at the fire located near the intersection of Southwest 127th Avenue and 128th Street. The fire was located in the Tamiami Pinelands nature preserve and was not threatening any homes...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Road Safety Hot Topic as Incidents Involving Cyclists Continue

The conversation about cyclist safety has been a top priority for many after the deaths of two cyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway about two weeks ago. It's a broad topic and covers an array of different issues that both cyclists and drivers say need to be addressed to improve safety on the road for everyone.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Parents of Baby Killed in Broward Crime Spree Speak Out

No. 1 - Mourners in Uvalde and other Texas cities held vigils Wednesday for the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school. “Our hearts are broken. We are devastated,” Pastor Tony Gruben of Baptist Temple Church said at the Uvalde County Fairplex Wednesday evening. Other vigils in Texas cities were held in San Antonio and in the state capital of Austin, while people in cities nationwide from New York to San Diego also grieved for the losses. The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in private online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Students at Florida School Issue Apology for Racist Photo

Six students who sparked outrage when the posed for a photo spelling out a racial slur outside a Florida school are now apologizing for the action. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the students from Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City said they were addressing the apology letter to “the community and everyone that was hurt by the picture.”
PALM CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Beach Prepping for Massive Crowds on Memorial Day Weekend

Thousands of people are expected to visit Miami Beach for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and the city is already taking action to make sure neighbors are happy and visitors are safe. The weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, which means thousands will flock to South Beach to see...

