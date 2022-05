BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has released a statement on the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He's the first Idaho Congressman or Senator to do so. "The massacre in Texas has once again rocked our nation to its core," Simpson said on social media. "This is not an acceptable status quo and we must do better for our children. Kathy and I are praying for our country and especially for the families who are living the unimaginable."

