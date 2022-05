Photo Courtesy of Kostiantyn Li on UnsplashKostiantyn Li. If you use TurboTax to file your taxes in recent years, you may be getting a refund in the mail. Do you recall using TurboTax to file your taxes because you thought it was free to file? Unfortunately, when you try to file the returns it wanted you to pay TurboTax a certain amount to file your returns. If you did, you are one of the 140,000 North Carolinians that will be getting a refund.

7 HOURS AGO