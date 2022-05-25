PCM Softball Canceled, Takes On Nevada Along With Baseball

Another remarkable spring has the athletes from Pella High School continues this week. Pella Boys Soccer Tames Bloodhounds; Back to State. It’s back-to-back trips to state as the #8 Pella boys soccer team controlled Fort Madison 3-0 Wednesday night. It’s the 7th appearance in program history and was earned as the Dutch continued a balanced offensive approach and held off an aggressive Bloodhounds attack defensively. Scoring first was Austin Bone in the 26th minute after a difficult stretch where Fort Madison dominated possession. That seemed to break the game open, and with five minutes left until halftime, a perfectly placed corner from Teddy Apostolopoulos set up Isaac Semini for a critical second score. Levi Van Dusseldorp put the icing on the cake in the 57th minute to effectively end the contest, with the Dutch defense tightening up from there. Van Dusseldorp says an experienced bunch of Dutch have high expectations entering next week’s state tournament. Pella opens on Wednesday, June 1st, as the #1 overall seed, and will take on #8 Spencer at the Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines at 2:30 p.m.
