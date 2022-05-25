Norwalk Girls Soccer Shuts Out Oskaloosa, Softball and Baseball Canceled

After the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union officially sanctioned girls wrestling, school boards across the state have been officially adding the program, and that’s no exception in Pella. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the board adopted the new sport at their meeting this week, and to mirror the boys program, added a sharing agreement with Pella Christian for any interested Eagles. Ebeling says there is still a lot of growth for girls wrestling and several changes will be implemented with the new policies, as this means girls wrestlers can no longer compete against boys, which had been the case through last winter. The coaching staff between the boys and girls programs at Pella High School will be shared in the near future.
Comments / 0