Indianola Softball, Baseball in Action Tonight

The Melcher-Dallas Boys and Girls of Summer had opposite results Friday night in Moravia with the girls winning 7-3 and the boys taking on the chin 15-4. The softball squad got the scoring going early when Summer Karpan doubled in a run. After the Mohawks evened things up in their half of the 1st, the Saints pulled away for good in 3rd with two runs highlighted by a BrieAnna Remster two RBI single. Remster also got the win going the distance allowing three runs on just two hits and mowing down 13 Moravia batters. On the flip side of the summer sports complex at Moravia, it started poorly for the Saints and never got any better in a 15-4 loss with 12 of the MoHawk runs in the 1st inning. Cole Metz was the lone Saint with more than one hit. He along with Max Enfield, Trevor Rabb, and Tristan Bennett got RBIs. Logan Godfrey took the loss lasting just one inning. The Softball Saints are 2-1 while the baseball Saints are 0-2. Both teams will host Mormon Trail on Tuesday.

MORAVIA, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO