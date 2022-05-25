ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola Softball, Baseball in Action Tonight

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola softball and baseball teams are in action tonight, with softball playing in their season opener and baseball after a rare day off due to a rainout Tuesday. The Indians softball team opens the season ranked 3rd after being reclassified in 4A...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Wins; Baseball Falls To Moravia

The Melcher-Dallas Boys and Girls of Summer had opposite results Friday night in Moravia with the girls winning 7-3 and the boys taking on the chin 15-4. The softball squad got the scoring going early when Summer Karpan doubled in a run. After the Mohawks evened things up in their half of the 1st, the Saints pulled away for good in 3rd with two runs highlighted by a BrieAnna Remster two RBI single. Remster also got the win going the distance allowing three runs on just two hits and mowing down 13 Moravia batters. On the flip side of the summer sports complex at Moravia, it started poorly for the Saints and never got any better in a 15-4 loss with 12 of the MoHawk runs in the 1st inning. Cole Metz was the lone Saint with more than one hit. He along with Max Enfield, Trevor Rabb, and Tristan Bennett got RBIs. Logan Godfrey took the loss lasting just one inning. The Softball Saints are 2-1 while the baseball Saints are 0-2. Both teams will host Mormon Trail on Tuesday.
MORAVIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Summer Teams Dominate Des Moines Christian

The Pella Christian baseball and softball teams went on the road Friday night and dominated rival Des Moines Christian. The Eagles softball squad cruised to a 17-2 victory, while the baseball team tamed the Lions in a 15-2 win. The Pella Christian softball team grabbed the upper hand right away...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Leisure’s 15Ks Power Knoxville Baseball Past Pella

Beau Leisure threw a 15 strikeout two hit gem and the Knoxville Baseball Squad got one of its biggest wins in recent memory with a 2-0 win over Pella, giving the Dutch their first loss of the season as heard live on KNIA and KRLS. The game’s first three innings was a pitching stalemate between Leisure and Pella starter Keegan Hansen as both teams combined for just three baserunners with Pella owning all three. But the Panthers broke through in the 4th with two runs when Luke Spaur bunted safely followed by Trenton Kingery ripping an RBI triple followed by a couple batters later by Dakota Ramsey’s RBI single to make the score 2-0. Leisure did the rest, striking out the side in the 5th and recording the final of his 15 Ks for the game’s final out.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Ends Perfect Week With Win Over Newton

The Knoxville Softball Squad made it two wins over the Little Hawkeye Conference teams this week as the Panthers doubled up Newton 8-4 on Friday night. The Cardinals took the early lead and had a 3-0 advantage before Knoxville would score three in the top of the third to tie it and get some distance with a five run 5th. Ciara Heffron earned the win going five innings allowing seven hits and striking out seven. Jadyn Streigle, who put in a full day of tennis at the class 1A State Doubles Tournament made it back to pitch the final two innings of relief. Hannah Dunkin, Brittany Bacorn, Heffron, and Ashlyn Finarty led the Knoxville hit parade with two each. The Panthers are 2-0 on the season and will host Washington in a varsity double header on Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Drubs Orient-Macksburg

The Twin Cedars Softball Squad for the second straight night made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent with a 17-3 win over Orient-Macksburg. The Sabers had 13 hits led by Jetta Sterner’s three while Chloe Durian drove in three runs with Cristen Durian getting a pinch hit home run. Ali Mockenhaupt got the win. Twin Cedars is 2-1 and will host Moravia on Tuesday.
CEDAR, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Softball Continues Hot Start to 2022

The Pella softball team made short work of their Friday night contest, using two big frames to earn a 10-0, five-inning win over Grand View Christian. A six-run second and four-run third was all the support Ella Corbin needed as she gave up just three baserunners, striking out four. Thea Wisse was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Ava Curry was on base in all four of her plate appearances, and her lone hit was a two-run double to go with three walks.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

State Singles and Doubles Tournament Features Local Athletes

A Pella singles player and doubles duo from Norwalk are 2-1 after day one of the State Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournament, while a Knoxville duo had their great careers end. Emily Blom won her first match against Allison Pavlovec (6-2, 6-3), but dropped her second to #3 seed Ella...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk baseball team improves to 4-4

The Norwalk baseball team evened its record at 4-4 overall on Friday night with an impressive 7-1 non-conference win at Gilbert. The Warriors opened the game in solid fashion by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and later posted a four-spot in the fourth. Gilbert, which dropped to 3-2 on the season, scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Takes Both Diamond Games From Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars won on both diamonds in the battle for Southern Marion County on Thursday night as the softball Sabers won in three innings 12-0 while the baseball Sabers took down Melcher-Dallas 5-2. On the softball diamond the Sabers scored two in the 1st, three in the 2nd inning and slammed the door shut in the 3rd with seven runs to invoke the 12 runs after three innings mercy rule. Grace Bailey’s short night added up to just nine batters faced allowing one hit, three strikeouts and no walks getting the win. Coach Zack Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports after a pep talk about their approach at the plate, his team had better at bats to end the game.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Girls Soccer State Bound, Defeating Pella

The Norwalk girls soccer team is heading back to the state soccer tournament following the #3 Warriors’ 5-0 win over #13 Pella Thursday evening. It was a dominating performance for the home team, led by a hat trick from JoJo Bice and a goal each from Reagan Teut and Anna Larson. Haley Van Houweling tried to hold off a relentless Norwalk attack, adding 25 saves.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Looks To Pull The Upset Tonight at Twin Cedars

After a thrilling win over ACGC on Monday night, the Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad will travel to their closest and biggest rival on the schedule, Twin Cedars. The Saints are young this season with a new coach, former Saints pitching standout Emilie Krpan. Melcher-Dallas will be playing a very experienced Twin Cedars club who is the odds on favorite to win the Bluegrass Conference for a third consecutive season. The baseball teams will also get together at Twin Cedars tonight with both games getting underway at 6:00.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Maasdam And Streigle Begin State Doubles Tournament Today

A Knoxville Girls Tennis Doubles team will begin the class 1A State Doubles Meet today in Iowa City. Seniors Jadyn Streigle and Olivia Maasdam will take on the defending state champions from Cedar Rapids Xavier in first round action. They both know there is no pressure on them and they just have to play their game and see what happens and hope to go as far as they can, but they will also take it all in and enjoy the experience.
IOWA CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella’s Lyons Finishes at 2022 State Golf

Pella Freshman Karsyn Lyons finished her strong debut campaign with the Dutch among the best golfers in Iowa. Lyons finished in a tie for 28th out of 76 individual golfers at the two-day state tournament in Adel. Karsyn finished with a two-day total of 197.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Travels to Des Moines North

After consecutive days of rainouts, the Indianola baseball team heads to Des Moines North to continue non-conference play tonight, taking on the Polar Bears. Indianola is 6-1 to start the season, having a robust early season schedule that has been hampered by the weather, and take on a North squad that has struggled to begin their season against possible state tournament level teams. Indians head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports the Indians are an athletic team and will look to take advantage of that at the plate and defensively, and make things more difficult for opposing teams. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella State Sports Update – 5-25-2022

Another remarkable spring has the athletes from Pella High School continues this week. Pella Boys Soccer Tames Bloodhounds; Back to State. It’s back-to-back trips to state as the #8 Pella boys soccer team controlled Fort Madison 3-0 Wednesday night. It’s the 7th appearance in program history and was earned as the Dutch continued a balanced offensive approach and held off an aggressive Bloodhounds attack defensively. Scoring first was Austin Bone in the 26th minute after a difficult stretch where Fort Madison dominated possession. That seemed to break the game open, and with five minutes left until halftime, a perfectly placed corner from Teddy Apostolopoulos set up Isaac Semini for a critical second score. Levi Van Dusseldorp put the icing on the cake in the 57th minute to effectively end the contest, with the Dutch defense tightening up from there. Van Dusseldorp says an experienced bunch of Dutch have high expectations entering next week’s state tournament. Pella opens on Wednesday, June 1st, as the #1 overall seed, and will take on #8 Spencer at the Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines at 2:30 p.m.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Briggs Brothers 2nd; Pella Boys Soccer on to State

Another remarkable spring continues for Pella High School athletes. Caleb and Jack Briggs placed 2nd in the Class 1A State Doubles Tournament Wednesday; teammates Cameron Rowe and Cashen Thompson finished in 8th. Alejo Marcon of Pella Christian placed 5th individually in the singles bracket. The Pella boys soccer team qualified...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville’s Maasdam And Streigle Ready For Girls Tennis Doubles State Tournament

The Knoxville Girls tennis Doubles Team of Jadyn Streigle and Olivia Maasdam are preparing for the class 1A state meet this weekend. They drew the #16 overall seed which means they will play the #1 seed and defending state doubles champions from Cedar Rapids Xavier Ally Burger and Courtney Carstensen. Both Streigle and Maasdam did not start out playing together in doubles, but after an early season win over a Pella duo, they knew they had something.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk to Host Pella in Regional Finals

A return trip to state is on the line for the #3 Norwalk girls soccer team as they welcome conference rival Pella to town this evening. The 15-3 Warriors defeated the Dutch 1-0 earlier this season on April 12th and dominated Oskaloosa 10-0 on their way to the finals. Jojo Bice has 40 goals and will look to work past 2021 All-State Goalkeeper Haley Van Houweling of the Dutch. Abby Warner scored all five goals for Pella as they defeated Iowa City Liberty 5-1 Monday. The Class 2A Region 5 finals will be played at Norwalk Warrior Stadium, with the matchup beginning at 6 p.m.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Girls Wrestling Officially Adopted at Pella High School

After the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union officially sanctioned girls wrestling, school boards across the state have been officially adding the program, and that’s no exception in Pella. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the board adopted the new sport at their meeting this week, and to mirror the boys program, added a sharing agreement with Pella Christian for any interested Eagles. Ebeling says there is still a lot of growth for girls wrestling and several changes will be implemented with the new policies, as this means girls wrestlers can no longer compete against boys, which had been the case through last winter. The coaching staff between the boys and girls programs at Pella High School will be shared in the near future.
PELLA, IA

