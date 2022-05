Click here to read the full article. Memorial Day Weekend in the U.S. is always seen as the start of the summer season, and Elizabeth Hurley is embracing every minute of that opportunity. The fashion designer, who founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach, is showing off one of her latest styles to all of her followers. Standing in an empowering pose up against a wall, the 56-year-old actress modeled a snakeskin-print, one-piece bathing suit with a plunging-V neckline. (See the photo HERE.) Her long legs and fit figure were on full display, and her wavy beach hair and smoky-eye makeup only added to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO