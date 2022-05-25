ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Rep. Mustello Reminds Residents About Unclaimed Property

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local lawmaker is reminding residents about unclaimed property following a recent visit to the location where the...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 1

FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $2,000 payment proposal in one state

Many Americans living in Pennsylvania could see direct stimulus payments worth $2,000 under a new proposal. The proposal was made by Governor Tom Wolf. Under the PA Opportunity Program, $1.7 billion dollars would go toward a plan to help the entire state recover from the pandemic. Possible stimulus payments in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

House Environmental Committee passes eight-bill package

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee has passed an eight-bill package. Included in the package is House Bill 2408, legislation by state Representative Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) which passed on a party-line vote. If passed, House Bill 2408 would remove the requirement that permits must be obtained to preserve culverts. “All […]
HARRISBURG, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
NBC Philadelphia

Recount Begins in Pennsylvania's GOP Primary for Senate

Recounting began Friday in the too-close-to-call Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, with barely 900 votes separating celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Montour County began the recount Friday, one of seven counties that said they would start right away. Most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

IRS Data: Pennsylvania keeps losing population and wealth

(The Center Square) – Recently released IRS data confirmed some bad news for Pennsylvania: Its residents keep leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, threatening the future of the state’s civic bonds and economic growth. Put bluntly, Pennsylvania’s population future is bleak. While states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Call For Legislative Action To Raise Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage

YORK – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier today called for long overdue action by the General Assembly to raise the commonwealth’s abysmal minimum wage during a visit with state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans to the York City Pretzel Company, a business that supports Governor Wolf’s proposal to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 by 2028. The proposal will help workers recover the purchasing power lost since the minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour to match the federal minimum wage more than a decade ago. According to the Keystone Research Center, if the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity growth since the late 1960s, it would be more than $24 per hour today in Pennsylvania.
YORK, PA
Daily Local News

Benefits and rights book for senior citizens in Pennsylvania now available

Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres this week announced the release of the 2022 Benefits and Rights for Older Pennsylvanians, the commonwealth’s premier guide for information and resources serving older adults on the state and local levels. “Many older Pennsylvanians, their family members or caregivers may be unaware...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

PA Democrats call on Republicans to pass more gun control laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic leaders in Pennsylvania stood on the steps of the rotunda at the State Capitol Building on Wednesday, calling on the general assembly to pass more gun control laws. This is an issue that many state representatives can relate to. "I lost my 15-year-old nephew to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

2022 Benefits and Rights for Older Pennsylvanians Guide Released

Older Pennsylvanians are sometimes unaware of the resources available to them and those who may be caring for them. These older citizens are often eligible for a plethora of local and state resources but lack the knowledge on how to apply for them. In the following press release, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging gives information on how older residents and caregivers can be made aware of the services provided to them:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

