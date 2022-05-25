Turning Words into Action

Our Annual Meeting in Davos 2022 has come to a close. From Ukraine to the economy, technology, health, and food and energy crises, here are 9 things to know. That's a wrap for Davos 2022. It was a meeting of many firsts. Our first meeting in the alpine spring, the...
Amidst economic and geopolitical volatilities the energy transition is entering an uncertain phase. For a timely net-zero transition, stronger political commitment, capital access, and climate justice must be unlocked. Energy security challenges affirm the need to double down on a clean energy transition. The global energy transition, pivotal to climate...
The future of sustainable development will be a low-carbon circular economy driven by new tech and energy sources, with success dependent on collective ambition and commitment. Scope 3+ is a collaborative effort with partner brands and customers to cut 1.5 gigatons of carbon emissions by 2035. We hope that a...
Comments / 0