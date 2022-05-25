ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Hidden Treasures at Junk in the Trunk in East Haven

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail Flynn displays her vintage and antique buttons...

Daily Voice

Popular CT Eatery's New Norwalk Location Off To Strong Start

Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
Register Citizen

Pets of the week: Shadow and Storm

Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
NEWINGTON, CT
East Haven, CT
East Haven, CT
Nibbles: A Burger at Rustic Café

On a recent Sunday afternoon, I decided I was hungry. It isn’t easy to find lunch on a Sunday afternoon. Not to worry, for the Rustic Café, a favorite of mine, with about six tables and maybe another 10 bar stools, is open daily. And the restaurant is creating a much larger addition. The menu now offers more than 25 Angus burgers, big ones, that begin at just $10. Not as cheap as Jimmy Mac’s, you say. Ah, yes, but the burgers are so big you have to eat outside the bun, like an ice cream cone. And when you mention, “rare, please,” they understand. And if you say sure, cheese, tomato, and lettuce, maybe it’s an extra two bucks. Among the 25 variations? Caramel, gorgonzola, jalapeno. Don’t want a burger? There are specials and seafood, too. There may be a better burger, but I haven’t find one yet.
EAST LYME, CT
GreenwichTime

LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open, and Mike Harden's lobster roll brand continues to grow outside of Connecticut, with new restaurants opening in Florida and Rhode Island. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, all LobsterCraft locations will offer...
FAIRFIELD, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

Silver’s parking lot closed during overnight hours

WEST HAVEN, May 27, 2022 — Citing an increase in criminal activity, the city will close the municipal parking lot behind the former Silver’s Drug Shop building at 519 Campbell Ave. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, effective immediately. Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy said the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Hilarious Video Shreds ‘The Connecticut Driving Experience’

"The CT Driving Experience". How do you take something so unfunny, and make it something worth laughing at?. When it comes to driving in the great state of Connecticut, it depends on the person, the day, and the time of year. I find myself ready to cry over the condition of our roads, so maybe all I needed was an absurd nudge in the right direction.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Violin Playing Scammer Has Covered A Lot of Ground in Greater-Danbury, Many Residents Know It’s Fake

Tapinto.net ran a story on Monday (5/23/22) to warn the public of a possible scam. The report was all about an individual who has been seen in Mahopac "playing" a violin in public places, and asking for money. The panhandler usually has a sob story about feeding their family or being in need, but witnesses told the paper it's a fake and they've seen the man counting large sums of cash.
NBC Connecticut

Saturday Afternoon Storms Force Closures and Power Outages

Showers and storms Saturday afternoon packed a punch for the few hours they were moving through Connecticut. Eversource is reporting over 2,000 outages as of 4:35 p.m. with a bulk of them in Danbury and Westport. The following are the Westport roads affected by this afternoon’s storm. 220 S....
WESTPORT, CT

