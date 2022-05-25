Hidden Treasures at Junk in the Trunk in East Haven

On a recent Sunday afternoon, I decided I was hungry. It isn’t easy to find lunch on a Sunday afternoon. Not to worry, for the Rustic Café, a favorite of mine, with about six tables and maybe another 10 bar stools, is open daily. And the restaurant is creating a much larger addition. The menu now offers more than 25 Angus burgers, big ones, that begin at just $10. Not as cheap as Jimmy Mac’s, you say. Ah, yes, but the burgers are so big you have to eat outside the bun, like an ice cream cone. And when you mention, “rare, please,” they understand. And if you say sure, cheese, tomato, and lettuce, maybe it’s an extra two bucks. Among the 25 variations? Caramel, gorgonzola, jalapeno. Don’t want a burger? There are specials and seafood, too. There may be a better burger, but I haven’t find one yet.

EAST LYME, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO