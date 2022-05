Game streaming is a clear focus for many companies right now. Nvidia's been bringing its GeForce Now service to all sorts of devices including TVs (opens in new tab), and the company's latest keynote had a focus on streaming infrastructure. Sony has even revamped its PlayStation Plus (opens in new tab) to include cloud streaming options, but it's hard to go past Microsoft's damned good value efforts with GamePass (opens in new tab) and its potential when integrated with streaming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 39 MINUTES AGO