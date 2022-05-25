Double Murder Suspected Arrested By Bossier Police

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a vehicle theft at a local gas station. On May 12, officers say the owner of a Chevy Tahoe left her keys on the floorboard of her vehicle as she always does and went inside the Circle K at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. Then the suspect got out of the passenger side of the Infinity parked next to it and climbed inside the passenger side of the Tahoe, driving away while she was still inside the store.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO