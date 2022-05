Longtime collaborators and friends 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin are sure to make a hit record whenever they join forces. Together, they’ve contributed some of the hottest songs in hip hop, including “Bank Account,” “10 Freaky Girls,” and more. At the BET Awards 2021, the Atlanta-based stars were recognized for their efforts after being nominated for “Best Group” alongside Chloe X Halle, Chris Brown and Young Thug, City Girls, Migos, and Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic, who ultimately took home the win. Ahead of this year’s show hosted by actress Taraji P.Henson on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, here are five times 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin teamed up together to make a hit song.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO