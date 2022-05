AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the OneStar Foundation has created a one-stop webpage for donations to support the victims’ families, teachers, and the Uvalde community during this time of healing following the shooting earlier this week. The OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, will give 100% of the donations to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde to ensure immediate financial support is given to those impacted by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School. Funds will be used to cover immediate needs, such as healthcare expenses, flights and travel for families and loved ones, and funeral expenses, as well as long-term needs to support the community’s recovery.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO