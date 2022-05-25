ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

How to help following the Uvalde school shooting

KVUE
 4 days ago

KVUE

Austin educators longing for change after Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Through the grief, teachers are reflecting on what needs to happen next to protect schools. The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead, was a tragic way to end the school year. Ken Zarifis is the president...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Timeline: Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: This timeline has been updated throughout. There is now an investigation into how police responded to Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Investigators said one of the big questions is whether officers on site could have made attempts to enter the school...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Meghan Markle makes visit to Texas school shooting memorial

UVALDE, Texas — Meghan Markle, who is married to U.K.'s Prince Harry, made an impromptu and unannounced visit to an Uvalde, Texas memorial dedicated to the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in an elementary school shooting on May 24. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball cap,...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Former APD chief talks police response at Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas public safety authorities confirmed that they will be investigating the response time of Uvalde police officers amid reports of discrepancies about the actions authorities took in response to the shooting claiming the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter

UVALDE, Texas — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

'He walked in unobstructed initially' | Uvalde police response to school shooting under review; police chief says they responded 'within minutes'

UVALDE, Texas — Authorities have confirmed that they are looking into the response time of Uvalde police officers amid reports of discrepancies in statements about the actions taken as law enforcement arrived at the scene of Tuesday's school shooting. On Thursday, two days after 21 people including 19 children...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Minnesota Viking, former Longhorn Kris Boyd sets up GoFundMe for families of Uvalde school shooting victims

GILMER, Texas — An East Texas native is doing his part to ensure the families of the Uvalde school shooting are supported financially. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd has established a GoFundMe account for the families of the victims killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. In all, 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Community members divided over Texas' gun laws

AUSTIN, Texas — In the past decade, Texas has had seven mass shootings. Many are still asking the question: Is it too easy to get a gun in Texas?. Gun safety organization Everytown ranks Texas 34th in the nation for gun safety law strength. Here’s a breakdown of some...
TEXAS STATE

