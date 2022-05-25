How to help following the Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Faith leaders of different religions and community members gathered at the Oswaldo Pan-American Neighborhood Park on Saturday evening to grieve and remember the lives lost and many others affected by the Uvalde shooting. The event began at 7 p.m. with a prayer procession led by Father...
TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to address the state resources available to those impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He went over information surrounding mental health services available to those impacted by the tragedy, as well as possible financial help for the victims.
UVALDE, Texas — Support for the Uvalde community continues to pour in following Tuesday's mass shooting that killed 19 children and two educators. For many, comforting words are hard to find, but Laura Capeles wanted to provide some solace in the best way she knows how. "I don’t have...
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the grief, teachers are reflecting on what needs to happen next to protect schools. The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead, was a tragic way to end the school year. Ken Zarifis is the president...
UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: This timeline has been updated throughout. There is now an investigation into how police responded to Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Investigators said one of the big questions is whether officers on site could have made attempts to enter the school...
UVALDE, Texas — Meghan Markle, who is married to U.K.'s Prince Harry, made an impromptu and unannounced visit to an Uvalde, Texas memorial dedicated to the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in an elementary school shooting on May 24. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball cap,...
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas public safety authorities confirmed that they will be investigating the response time of Uvalde police officers amid reports of discrepancies about the actions authorities took in response to the shooting claiming the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, Texas — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
UVALDE, Texas — Authorities have confirmed that they are looking into the response time of Uvalde police officers amid reports of discrepancies in statements about the actions taken as law enforcement arrived at the scene of Tuesday's school shooting. On Thursday, two days after 21 people including 19 children...
GILMER, Texas — An East Texas native is doing his part to ensure the families of the Uvalde school shooting are supported financially. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd has established a GoFundMe account for the families of the victims killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. In all, 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.
UVALDE, Texas — State Sen. Roland Gutierrez was emotional on Saturday as he visited the memorial site of the 21 victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting and talked by phone to the victims’ families. He promised them help. "How can we ask the people that have lost...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro man is getting national attention on social media after turning his two firearms over to police to be destroyed following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. “Today I'm turning in my weapons to the Hillsboro Police Department in Oregon, both my...
AUSTIN, Texas — In the past decade, Texas has had seven mass shootings. Many are still asking the question: Is it too easy to get a gun in Texas?. Gun safety organization Everytown ranks Texas 34th in the nation for gun safety law strength. Here’s a breakdown of some...
UVALDE, Texas — While holding a press conference about state resources being provided for victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was interrupted by a Texas senator. During the question-and-answer portion of the press conference, Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-District 19) stood...
AUSTIN, Texas — The names of 19 children and two teachers are now on crosses. Memories of them is all that’s left. In a press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott said he talked to members of the community about what happened. “The question was, what is the problem here?...
HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association (NRA) is set to hold a convention in Houston just days after a mass shooting took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Following the school shooting that left 21 people dead, a number of high-profile guests dropped from the Houston NRA event.
AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus on Saturday wrote a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott calling for a special session in the Legislature to consider potential legislation in wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde. The letter demands the special session include passage of legislation...
