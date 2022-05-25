ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

IAEA at 'very difficult juncture' with Iran on unanswered questions

By Dmitry Zhdannikov
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4uJx_0fpelVOT00

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Talks with Iran aimed at ending a long standoff on explaining the origin of uranium particles found at apparently old but undeclared sites are at "a very difficult juncture", U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

Grossi and Iran agreed in March on a three-month plan to get to the bottom of the issue, which has been a source of tension between Iran and Western powers even during wider negotiations aimed at bringing Tehran and Washington back into full compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. read more

Those wider talks are now stalled but Grossi has said it is hard to imagine any agreement to revive the 2015 deal being implemented while the International Atomic Energy Agency still had not received satisfactory answers on this issue.

"I suppose I should abstain from having a final conclusion at this point since we haven't finished the process yet but let me say that we are at a very difficult juncture at the moment," Grossi told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Grossi is due to report to the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors on how talks on the open issues have progressed by the time the Board starts a quarterly meeting on June 6.

"I hope that the time ... between now and the issuance of my report will (be) put to good use to come (up) at least with a start of a credible answer to these things."

While Grossi's effort to obtain answers from Iran is not part of the wider talks to revive the 2015 deal, a lack of progress could lead to fresh confrontation between Iran and the West at the Board that would only complicate the indirect talks between Iran and the United States that were last held in March. read more

Writing by Francois Murphy Editing by John Irish, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel

BAGHDAD, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament approved a law on Thursday that will ban normalizing relations with Israel, at a time when several Arab countries have established formal ties. The Iraqi parliament has been unable to convene on any other issue including electing a new president and forming its...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Iaea#Davos#U N#The World Economic Forum#Board
AOL Corp

Syria says any Turkish incursion amounts to 'war crimes'

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it would consider any Turkish military incursions into its territory as "war crimes and crimes against humanity." Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Ankara would soon create safe zones 30 km (20 miles) beyond its southern borders to combat...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy