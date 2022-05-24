ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

All Flags In Connecticut To Be Lowered

By Worcester Daily News
newstalknewengland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout...

newstalknewengland.com

Comments / 10

David Barz
4d ago

Why? To push taking away guns from law abiding citizens which is why Lamont wants to do? Democrats NEVER let a GREAT CRISIS go to waste. These people have no shame.

Reply
4
MomKnoze
4d ago

My American flag is staying in the distress mode until they pull these Democrats out of office

Reply
9
newstalknewengland.com

Juneteenth Becomes A Legal Holiday In Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law Public Act 22-128, which establishes Juneteenth Independence Day as a new legal state holiday on June 19. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. While the Emancipation Proclamation became effective on January 1, 1863, the news took time to make its way around the country. As such, it was not until June 19, 1865, when the Union army brought word of the proclamation to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, making them among the last to be freed.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus Money Coming To Families In Connecticut

Hand with moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Want more cash in your pocket? Of course you do. And the great news is that will be receiving $250 per child from the state of Connecticut starting on June 1st. Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. This rebate comes from the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Over 2,500 outages reported in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across Connecticut bringing rain and wind. Many are experiencing power outages because of the storm. For more on the current weather conditions, click here. Here is a list of outages as of May 28, 2022, at 2:30...
Travel Maven

8 Hidden Connecticut Waterfalls you must see

Each year, people travel the globe to witness the magnetic power of water thundering over a cliff's edge and falling to its final, tranquil resting place. And while waterfalls exist worldwide, you don't have to travel far from home to see one. Whether you wander through a state park or hike uphill just for a glimpse, you'll be amazed by the beauty of Connecticut's remarkable waterfalls.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
branfordseven.com

Where refugees in Connecticut are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Connecticut using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
a-z-animals.com

Discover 8 Types of Hawks in Connecticut

Connecticut is a famous birding site in the United States. It’s home to about 280 species of birds. In the state’s extensive dense coniferous and deciduous forests, wetlands, barrier islands, and national wildlife refuges, birders are most likely to come across several types of hawks while exploring these prime bird habitats.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Child Trafficking in Connecticut: What to Watch Out For

“Even when they’re angry and even when they’re yelling at you, you know their eyes are saying, 'Please help me,'” an undercover FBI special agent said. It’s that look from child trafficking victims that keeps this undercover FBI special agent coming back to the job every day in Connecticut to catch and convict human traffickers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Lamont ahead of Stefanowski in governor’s race in new QU poll

A new poll gives Gov. Ned Lamont an 8-point lead over GOP challenger Bob Stefanowski - a slightly slimmer margin than a poll on the gubernatorial race released last week. Lamont’s approval rating is 52 percent, according to the Quinnipiac University poll, with higher support among women. Women back Lamont 59 to 35 percent compared to men’s support of Stefanowski 52 to 42 percent.
CONNECTICUT STATE

