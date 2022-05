Despite high gas prices, people all over Southern California have packed their cars and heading out for Memorial Day weekend. "I'm putting almost $80 bucks of gas just to fill up a tank," Alex Avalos told CBSLA. Avalos and his family of four started their Memorial Day weekend with a day trip in their car. "I'm coming from Oxnard and I'm going to the fair, right here in Pacoima," he added. Triple A said about 3 million Southern Californians will be traveling this holiday weekend, with an estimated 2.6 million of them in a car. That's up by about 5% compared to last year. "I'm...

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO