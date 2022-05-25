ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK report blames "senior leadership" over illegal Downing Street COVID parties

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbvQW_0fpeP4SZ00
A handout picture shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising a glass during a party at Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain November 13, 2020. ITV News/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - A failure of leadership at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office was to a blame for a culture that led to illegal parties being held during coronavirus lockdowns, a report by a senior civil servant said on Wednesday.

The report by senior official Sue Gray was commissioned by Johnson after revelations of alcohol-fuelled parties at Downing Street when social mixing was all but banned under stringent laws his government had made to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen," the report said. "The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."

Gray's interim findings were published in January, but most details were withheld until the end of a separate police inquiry, which concluded last week with 126 fines handed out.

Both Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were among those fined over a party to celebrate the prime minister's 56th birthday on June 2020. read more

Johnson has faced calls from opposition politicians and some in his own party for him to resign after it was revealed both he and officials had broken the rules which meant people could not socialise outside their households or even, in many cases, attend funerals for loved ones.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and William James; writing by Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Downing Street#Funerals#Servant Leadership#Uk#British
Navy Times

Russian troops plunge through Ukraine lines in Donbas as fighting enters decisive week

SOLEDAR, Ukraine — A month into Russia’s Donbas offensive, Moscow’s troops were still searching for a breakthrough. That may have finally arrived. On May 18, Russian forces broke through Ukrainian lines west of the town of Popasna. Russia massed units there after capturing the town on May 8, preparing for a larger assault to drive into the open terrain to the west. Their primary objective appears to be cutting the highway leading from Bakhmut to the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, the last remaining Ukrainian outposts in Luhansk Oblast and the scene of fierce urban fighting for weeks.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

Gambian government says it will prosecute exiled ex-president Jammeh

BANJUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Gambia's government on Wednesday said it accepted a recommendation by a truth and reconciliation commission that exiled former president Yahya Jammeh be prosecuted for killings and other suspected crimes from his time in office. Attorney General Dawda Jallow said a special prosecutor would oversee cases...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy