Boston, MA

Red Sox pound White Sox 16-3, extend win streak to 6 games

By CBS Boston
 4 days ago

By MARK GONZALES Associated Press

CHICAGO - Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez each hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Boston Red Sox set season highs in runs and hits in a 16-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Story's homer off Dylan Cease capped a four-run first inning. Vazquez hit a three-run shot off Matt Foster to highlight a six-run sixth.

Kike Hernandez hit Cease's first pitch for a homer, and Rafael Devers led off the fourth with a homer off Jose Ruiz as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games.

"We're working very hard to get to the next step," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "We're almost there, like reset the season and still believe we have a good team and can compete with the big boys in this division and the league."

The White Sox fell for the fourth time in seven games.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez had four of the Red Sox's 19 hits.

Boston's 16 runs were its most since scoring 20 in a win over Tampa Bay on Aug. 11, 2021.

Nick Pivetta (3-4) was staked to a 10-0 lead after 4 1/2 innings and pitched six innings of five-hit ball. Pivetta has allowed five earned runs in his last 28 innings (1.61 ERA).

Story is 11 for his last 31 (.355) with seven homers and 18 RBIs. Story is 5 for 10 lifetime against Cease.

"He's been working so hard at it since Day One, and he's getting a lot of opportunities and doing damage in the zone," Cora said.

White Sox first baseman José Abreu hit his first home run since May 4, a two-run shot off Pivetta in the fourth. Tim Anderson had two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth.

The seven runs allowed by Cease (4-2) were his most since Aug. 29, 2019, when he surrendered eight against the Twins. Cease had his shortest outing since Sept. 11, 2021, when he lasted 2 2/3 innings against the Red Sox. Cease pitched five innings of one-run ball at Boston on May 7.

"They definitely had some comfortable swings in there," said Cease, who wondered if he was tipping his pitches. "We'll have to see. I don't really want to say it's one way or the other without knowing for sure. But it's possible."

Boston's win streak is its longest since winning nine straight April 5-14, 2021.

Chicago pitcher Vince Velasquez, making his first relief appearance since May 21, 2021, for the Phillies, pitched three hitless innings.

GLOVE WORK

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora has not ruled out playing Martinez in the outfield. Martinez hasn't played the outfield since 2021, when he appeared in 36 games. "Right now, the plan is not to play him for now, but probably at one point he's going to have to play," Cora said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (rib stress fracture) threw 15 pitches at the minor league complex in Fort Myers, Florida. Cora said Sale, who hasn't pitched this season, is scheduled to throw two more bullpen sessions, live batting practice and a simulated game before starting a minor league rehab assignment.

White Sox: OF Luis Robert was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. "Certainly, he's not going to play in the Boston series and very likely not going to play against the Cubs this weekend," general manager Rick Hahn said of Robert, who was experiencing mild symptoms. ... INF Jake Burger was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte and played the final three innings at second base for the first time in his career. ... RHP Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) threw batting practice to OF Eloy Jimenez (right hamstring tendon tear) prior to Tuesday's game, and Hahn anticipates both players will start a minor league rehab assignment within a week.

NEXT UP

Red Sox: LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 3.90) will face the White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Hill allowed four runs in two innings of a 12-6 win May 19 over the Mariners.

White Sox : RHP Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.84) will face the Red Sox on Wednesday. Giolito allowed two runs in five innings of a 6-2 loss May 18 at Kansas City.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

CBS Boston

Trevor Story hits 7th homer in 7 games as Red Sox crush White Sox

By MATT CARLSON Associated PressCHICAGO - Trevor Story kept up his hot hitting with a three-run homer and four RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox 16-7 Thursday night to take two of three from Chicago.Story has seven homers and 21 RBIs in his last seven games, raising his season totals to nine homers and 32 RBIs."Controlling my zone has been huge and not missing my pitch when I get it - that's been the key," Story said. "When I get my pitch and take my swing at it, I want the-at-bat to end right there. I've...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox bullpen blows it against Orioles

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and also had a two-run homer, helping the Baltimore Orioles overcome a pair of six-run deficits to beat the Boston Red Sox 12-8 Friday night.Baltimore trailed 8-2 before Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Austin Hays added a two-run shot in the eighth. The Orioles also capitalized on a throwing error by third baseman Rafael Devers for the tying run in the eighth.Santander's single against Matt Strahm (2-2) dropped just in front of sliding right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., allowing Cedric Mullins...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox coast to 12-2 victory over Orioles

By KEN POWTAK Associated PressBOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one of Boston's season-high five longballs, and the Red Sox coasted to a 12-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo each hit a solo drive for the Red Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 games.All five Boston home runs came in four innings against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3). He allowed a previous career-high four homers in his last start Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.Chants of "Let's go, Celtics!" echoed around Fenway Park a handful of times and got...
CBS Boston

Eovaldi gets 1st career complete game; Boston beats O's 5-3

BOSTON (AP) - Nathan Eovaldi pitched a seven-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.The Red Sox posted their eighth win in 10 games after blowing two six-run leads in a loss on Friday night. The matchup was tied at 3 before slumping Bobby Dalbec's pinch-hit homer in the sixth inning.Rafael Devers hit four singles for Boston, and Kiké Hernández added a two-run single.Robinson Chirinos belted a two-run shot for Baltimore. The Orioles have lost three of four.Eovaldi (2-2) threw 108 pitches...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Trevory Story red hot for Red Sox, but he's not alone

BOSTON -- There are hot streaks. There are blazing infernos. And then there's what Trevor Story is doing right now for the Boston Red Sox.The second baseman continued an absolutely unbelievable stretch of hitting on Thursday night, helping the Red Sox to a 16-7 victory that secured the team its fourth consecutive series win.Story was 2-for-4 with a walk in the game, hitting yet another home run and driving in four more runs.That's been a common theme lately, as Story has been on a truly historic run at the plate.After Thursday's performance, Story now has hit eight home runs and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics fans hopeful team can bring Boston another championship

BOSTON – A certain air of confidence was hanging over Boston in the hours leading up to the Celtics Game 6 against the Heat.  "We're predicting a win. We know they're going to win and go to the next round," said Jon Kinsella, taking selfies with his sons in front of TD Garden.At Kane's Donuts, where there was a special green Celtics themed donut, co-owner Maria Delios skipped right past Friday in her mind, and jumped straight to the NBA Finals.  "When we go against Golden State next, we're going to challenge another donut shop out their way because we...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Williams, Smart both available for Celtics in Game 6 vs. Heat

BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again have their full lineup as they look to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals on Friday night. Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are available for Boston in Game 6 against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.Both were questionable for Friday's tilt, even after they played in Wednesday night's Game 5 win in Miami. Williams missed Game 3 with knee soreness, but played in Games 4 and 5 -- both Boston wins. Williams has averaged 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in his five games this series.Smart had to sit out Game 4 with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in Game 3. The Defensive Player of the Year also missed Game 1 with a foot sprain that he suffered in Game 7 against the Bucks.For the series, Smart has averaged 15.0 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds over his three games.Miami will once again be without Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, who will miss his third straight game with a groin strain. The Celtics are up 3-2 in the series, and will head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 with a win on Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins' Brad Marchand out 6 months after undergoing hip surgery

BOSTON -- The Bruins snuck in some news ahead of the long weekend, though it's not the kind of news that Boston fans will want to hear. Brad Marchand had to undergo hip surgery on Friday, and will spend the next six months recovering.That means the Bruins will start the 2022-23 season without Marchand, who led the team with 80 points last season.Marchand underwent successful hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips, the Bruins announced Friday, with his recovery time expected to be six months. That would put his return to the Boston lineup at the end of December, barring any setbacks.Marchand was second on the Bruins with 32 goals (David Pastrnak led the way with 40) and dished out a team-high 48 assists in his 70 regular season games in 2021-22. He added four more goals and seven assists over Boston's seven playoff games, leading the team with 11 postseason points.
BOSTON, MA
