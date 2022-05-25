Katie Price ‘faces jail’ after admitting breaching restraining order against ex-husband’s fiancee

Katie Price has been warned she faces jail after admitting breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee over a message in which she accused the pair of having an affair.

The 44-year-old former glamour model is said to have sent Kieran Hayler a message on 21 January this year in which she branded his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “c****** whore” and a “gutter slag”.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly, under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on 3 June 2019.

She was also fined £415 for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

The former glamour model wore a black coat, black leggings and white boots as she appeared before judge Stephen Mooney at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods, 33, who sat in the public gallery.

It was previously heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your c****** whore, piece of s***, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

Judge Stephen Mooney warned Price: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

“I must warn you Ms Price that you are at risk of going to prison.”

Nicholas Hamblin, defending, said Price had been “subject to various conditions” at the time of the offence.

Judge Mooney said he will “need to know” the background before considering Price’s sentence.

She was bailed ahead of sentencing on 24 June.

Price was also due to face a court hearing for speeding on Tuesday but court officials said the matter was not dealt with via single justice procedure and the case has been pushed back until 5 July.

Additional reporting by Press Association