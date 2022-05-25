ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Susanna Reid tells Tory MP that it's a 'terrible shame' that the PM is distracting him from the big issues

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

As the government’s partygate scandal continues to rumble on with the imminent release of the Sue Gray report, Susanna Reid has highlighted just how distracting it is.

Government minister George Eustice appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning (25 May) where he had to field questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s illegal actions during lockdown.

Host Susanna Reid brought up comments made by fellow Tory MP Mark Harper yesterday who said he was tired of members of his party “ defending the indefensible ”.

Harper said: “I’m fed up… with my colleagues, a number of decent men and women who are being asked to go out on the television day after day, saying things that are frankly ridiculous and defending the indefensible.”

After reading out Harper’s remarks, Reid then turned her questioning to Eustice, asking: “Do you feel like you’re defending the indefensible?”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs responding saying he “recognises the anger” that people have been feeling over the partygate scandal.

But, he continued: “For me, as a cabinet minister, there are also important things that the government is trying to grapple with – getting out country back on its feet after the pandemic, dealing with rising costs of living pressures on people, dealing with that situation in Ukraine and many other events that we have to turn our attention to.”

Reid hit back: “And what a terrible shame it is your Prime Minster who is distracting you from all that.”

At the end of the interview, Reid’s co-host Richard Madeley chimed in with his gratitude for the free press that this country has.

He said: “If it wasn’t for the Daily Mirror ’s scoop a few weeks ago, if it wasn’t for ITV News ’ scoops and getting those pictures, we wouldn’t know anything about it.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Every Tory that wants Boris Johnson to stay and every Tory that wants him to go

Should he stay or should he go? Should he stay? Or should he go? This is the question about Boris Johnson bouncing around the minds of Conservative MPs following Sue Gray's much anticipated and ultimately damning report into Partygate.With the war in Ukraine, the thought among some is that if he goes there will be trouble. But with Partygate continuing to dominate the news agenda, distracting away from issues like the cost of living crisis, and polls showing voters have had enough of their blunderer in chief, some reasonably believe if he stays there could be double.And so, after Gray...
POLITICS
Indy100

Even Dominic Raab appeared unimpressed with Johnson's 'Beer Korma' joke

Boris Johnson might think he's very funny, but it appears that even his allies don't.Yesterday, after saying he was "humbled" by the Sue Gray report into alleged lockdown breaking parties, Johnson gave Labour leader Keir Starmer the nickname 'beer korma' – referencing the police investigation into a Durham gathering that took place last year while Covid rules were in place.He said: “Sir Beer Korma is currently failing to hold himself to the same high standards that he demanded of me. He called for me to resign when the when the investigation began. Why is he in his place?”As he did...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

MP calls BBC’s decision to partially ditch CBBC a ‘terrible legacy for the Tories’

The BBC has announced that CBBC and BBC Four are set to end as linear TV channels as the broadcaster moves its plans to become “digital-first”.While the channel will remain for the next three years, it is expected to move onto the iPlayer in the future. Since the news was announced this week, people have been sharing their memories of watching the channel as both children and as parents, expressing their regret at the decision. Others have also been criticising the move, pointing out that many families will not have access to streaming services, meaning they’ll miss out on vital...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Boris Johnson just made the fastest House of Commons exit we've ever seen

Boris Johnson has had a lot of questions to answer this week – and it looks like he’s doing everything to avoid as much scrutiny as he possibly can. Today, Rishi Sunak announced in the House of Commons that he will impose a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, helping to fund measures to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis. It comes following criticisms of inaction in the face of soaring prices, with Sunak announcing the major U-turn by scrapping his £200 energy bills loan, replacing it instead with a £400 grant. After the grilling Johnson...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Harper
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Richard Madeley
Person
Susanna Reid
Indy100

Boris Johnson loses his temper with Beth Rigby during press conference

Boris Johnson's jovial mask slipped when he appeared to lose his temper during a press conference about the Sue Gray report today.After giving a statement about the report, which shone a light on rule-breaking events that took place in Downing Street during the pandemic, he took questions from journalists including Sky News' Beth Rigby who asked whether Johnson had thought about resigning in light of it.Johnson said he understood why people were angry but added that "given everything that is going on right now, it's my job to get on and serve the people of this country".Rigby tried again: "Was...
POLITICS
Indy100

Phillip Schofield's dig at Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he mocks 'rubbish parties'

Phillip Schofield said Boris Johnson’s “rubbish parties” were a distraction to the government in dig following Sue Gray report. The This Morning host made the comments during a discussion about partygate and the long-waited report by senior civil servant Gray. Schofield and co-host Holly Willoughby were joined in the studio by Bev Turner and Tom Swarbrick to discuss recent headlines, and the conversation soon turned to the government.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter They began discussing the new measures announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak to help ease the cost of living crisis. Journalist Swarbrick said: “The government still is slightly...
POLITICS
Indy100

Tory minister bizarrely rants about flags, Lenin and Corbyn when asked about Northern Ireland protocol

Suella Braverman, the government’s attorney general, launched a furious rant at the opposition frontbench on Thursday, when she was asked about guidance she had issued on the Northern Ireland protocol.The protocol – an agreement between the UK and European Union to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland - has been a source of contention for the UK government in recent months. Ministers have made several threats that they could override the protocol amid “problems” with the policy.Asking a question about it in the Commons on Thursday, shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry asked: “The attorney general has said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Morning Britain#Uk
Indy100

Eyebrows raised over UK government press release titled 'Significant Dishonesty'

Public relations - or simply, PR - is Very Important to any organisation, and the UK government isn’t exempt from that, but one press release published not long after Partygate is taking people by surprise.Published on Friday, ‘Significant Dishonesty’ is actually about a case overseen by the Scotland’s traffic commissioner Claire Gilmore, not allegations of Boris Johnson misleading MPs over a Downing Street party in November 2020.The uneventful press release reads: “The [traffic] commissioner found evidence of significant wrongdoing and dishonesty. “Mr [Duncan] McKee had been a driver at the business run by his parents. Duncan McKee Sr and Mary...
U.K.
Indy100

Piers Morgan taking lengthy break from struggling TalkTV show

Piers Morgan is taking a six-week break from his struggling TalkTV show Piers Morgan: Uncensored.The British TV presenter and author, who has been called a "c***" by one of his guests, mocked for interviewing a Taliban spokesperson, and had an explosive interview with former President Donald Trump, has a viewership that is dwindling.A report earlier this month that Rupert Murdoch's TalkTV has been rated as having "zero viewers" during certain points during primetime broadcasts.Morgan's show's figures from Wednesday (18 May) showed that his audience was only 24,000, which isn't that much for evening television.Sign up to our new free Indy100...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's euphemism for windfall tax as the government U-turned had MPs in fits of laughter

The government has U-turned on its opposition to a windfall tax on oil and gas firms, announcing it will introduce a levy to help tackle rising bills.Speaking in the commons today, chancellor Rishi Sunak said the new tax would raise £5bn over the course of the next year, allowing the government to "help families with the cost of living", while avoiding "having to increase our debt burden further".Except he didn't call it a windfall tax. Instead, he said:"Like previous governments, including Conservative ones, we will introduce a temporary targeted energy profits levy, but we have built into the new levy...
INDUSTRY
Indy100

Everyone is posting the same Thick of It moment after the Sue Gray report

Was the Thick of It a comedy or a documentary series? Sometimes, moments from Armando Ianucci’s political satire come to resemble real life so much that it’s hard to tell. Since the Sue Gray report was published on Wednesday, people have been returning to a scene from the show which has parallels with one of the most revealing parts of the findings. The long-awaited report attacked “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the Covid pandemic. It stated that “too little thought” was given “the risks they presented to public health and how they might...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
Indy100

People ‘thank the government’ for cost of living crisis in sarcastic union video

Look, we actually have a lot of things to thank the UK government for at the moment: being found to have broken the law and lockdown regulations with Downing Street parties, presiding over a cost of living crisis, and a whole lot more!We’re being sarcastic, of course, and so to are the Trade Union Congress (TUC), in their latest campaign video taking aim at Boris Johnson’s handling of the economic crisis.“With my energy bills going up by £1,300 this year, that £200 that they gave me – which I have to pay back – really helped,” beamed one individual.Another added:...
ECONOMY
Indy100

All the fines people received at the same time as four unsanctioned Downing St events

The Metropolitan Police investigation into Partygate concluded last week. The force said a total of 126 fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) had been levied against 83 people, on eight dates from May 2020 to April 2021. It declined to say which events fines had been issued for.Then, yesterday, freshly unencumbered by the police, Sue Gray published her own report into Partygate in which she detailed the circumstances behind the events fined and not fined by the police and offered her own damning ruling.With those events thoroughly looked into, Boris Johnson said he felt "humbled" but has asked for the country to move...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Now Nadine Dorries is rapping on TikTok and it is as embarrassing as it sounds

Nadine Dorries’ social media is… an interesting place to be at the moment.Earlier this week, while the rest of the UK had its sights firmly set on the findings of the Sue Gray report, Dorries posted a bizarre video of the Queen dancing to Lizzo to mark the jubilee.Seemingly in a bid to get down with the kids, Dorries has now posted a clip about the Online Safety Bill, and it’s got the internet cringing.And how has the secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport tried to connect to a younger generation? By rapping, naturally.Sign up to our free Indy100...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy