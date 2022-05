NEW ORLEANS — The tropics are heating up. There's a low chance of tropical development over the Bay of Campeche in the next 5 days. In the eastern Pacific, Agatha may hold together as it crosses Mexico or the remnants may be able to redevelop. Models right now show the low pressure system heading east in the Gulf and not becoming a threat to Louisiana. We'll keep an eye on it!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO