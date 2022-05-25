Texas school shooting live updates: Shooter bought two rifles days before shooting

ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

UVALDE, Texas — A small town in rural Texas is reeling after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school on Tuesday, killing 19 children.

Two teachers were also among those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, authorities said.

Prior to opening fire at the school, the suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother, authorities said.

The suspect -- identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School -- is dead.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

May 25, 1:13 pm

6 people injured in shooting remain hospitalized

Six people injured in the Texas elementary school shooting remain hospitalized on Wednesday.

Three children and one adult are at the University Hospital in San Antonio, two of whom are in serious condition.

Two other adults are hospitalized at Brooke Army Medical Center, both in serious condition.

All patients treated at Uvalde Medical Center have been discharged. The hospital said it treated 15 individuals, 11 of whom were children. Three of those 11 children were transferred to other hospitals in San Antonio and eight were discharged home.

The four remaining patients were adults, one was transferred to another hospital and three were discharged home.

-ABC News' Jennifer Watts

May 25, 1:05 pm

Father of victim says he holds school, police responsible for the massacre

Jacinto Cazares, the father of Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, a 10-year-old killed in the Texas elementary school shooting, told ABC News he blames the school and police for the massacre, not the murder weapons.

"I want to say we hold the school responsible for not having locked doors and no protocol, no training. Also the Police for not having a better and faster tactical response time. There was at least 40 lawmen armed to the teeth, but didn't do a darn thing till it was far too late," Cazares told ABC News in a statement.

He added, "The situation could've been over quick if they had better tactical training and we as a community witnessed it first hand. I'm a gun owner and I do not blame the weapons used in this tragedy. I'm angry how easy it is to get one and young you can be to purchase one."

-ABC News' Miles Cohen

May 25, 1:01 pm

Homeland Security secretary calls shooting 'callous act of violence'

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the department is "horrified by this callous act of violence," in a statement Wednesday.

Mayorkas said one Border Patrol agent was injured in the crossfire.

"We are grateful for the courageous members of our Border Patrol, many of whom are part of the Uvalde and surrounding communities, who immediately responded to the scene along with local and state law enforcement," Mayorkas said.

He added, "Without hesitation, they put themselves between the shooter and students to end the bloodshed and administer medical aid. Without question, their heroism yesterday saved lives."

The department will continue to coordinate with local, state and federal partners, Mayorkas said.

"As we pray for the families and loved ones and recognize the bravery of frontline law enforcement personnel, we must redouble our collective efforts to make our communities safer," Mayorkas said.

May 25, 12:19 pm

Texas state senator urges Congress to pass assault weapons control

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez called on lawmakers to act on gun control, specifically calling on them to look into an assault weapons ban at the federal level, in an interview on ABC News Live Wednesday.

"We have to make sure that we're creating laws in the state of Texas, as well as at the federal level, so that we can stop access to these types of militarized weapons," Gutierrez said on ABC News Live.

"I know my district -- there's nobody in this district that goes hunting with an AR-15," Gutierrez said, referring to the assault weapon the alleged shooter had purchased two days before the shooting.

Gutierrez called on the U.S. Senate to break the filibuster and pass legislation in order to stop seeing "these types of militarized weapons."

"We have young, confused men, young men violating lives across this country and violating families across this country."

He added, "It is high time that we do something. My heart goes out to the people in my community here in the valley, but we've got to take that to another level and do something now. Because if we can't do something, then what are we? What are we sending people off to Washington for? What are we sending people up to Austin for? We've got to do more."

May 25, 11:50 am

Gun violence is a 'plague upon this nation,' Sen. Chuck Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gave a passionate speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, calling gun violence “a plague upon this nation."

"The problem in the Senate is simple too many members on the other side of the aisle are disconnected from the suffering of the American people, too many members on that side care more about the NRA than they do about families who grieve victims of gun violence," Schumer said.

Schumer criticized Republicans for their opposition to gun control legislation.

"Republicans don't pretend that they support sensible gun safety legislation. They don't pretend to be moved by the fact that 90% of Americans, regardless of party, support something as common sense as background checks," Schumer said.

Schumer said he aches for the families of those killed in Texas and urged Republicans to act "for the sake of these children."

"To my Republican colleagues: Imagine if it happened to you. Imagine if this was your kid or your grandkid. How would you feel? Could you ever forgive yourself for not supporting a simple law that would make these mass shootings less likely? Please, please, please dammit. Put yourself in the shoes of these parents for once," Schumer said.

-ABC News' Trish Turner

May 25, 10:31 am

6 people injured in shooting remain hospitalized

Six people injured in the Texas elementary school shooting remain hospitalized on Wednesday.

Three children and one adult are at the University Hospital in San Antonio, two of whom are in serious condition. Two other adults are hospitalized at Brooke Army Medical Center, both in critical condition.

All patients treated at Uvalde Medical Center have been discharged. The hospital said it treated 15 individuals, 11 of whom were children. Three of those 11 children were transferred to other hospitals in San Antonio and eight were discharged home.

The four remaining patients were adults, one was transferred to another hospital and three were discharged home.

-ABC News' Jennifer Watts

May 25, 10:16 am

Texas governor to hold press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET to discuss the state's response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The governor will be joined by state officials including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas state House Speaker Dade Phelan, U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez.

May 25, 9:16 am

Gunman's grandfather says he was unaware the suspect purchased weapons

Rolando Reyes, 72, the gunman's grandfather, told ABC News he had no idea his grandson had purchased two AR-15-style rifles or that they were in his house.

Since Reyes is a felon, it is illegal for him to live in a house with firearms. Reyes said he would have turned his grandson in.

Reyes said there were no signs the morning of the shooting that anything unusual was going to happen. The suspect had a minor argument with his grandmother over the payment of a phone bill, but nothing significant.

The suspect lived in a front room and slept on a mattress on the floor, according to Reyes. The suspect had been staying with his grandparents after having a falling out with his mother.

Reyes said he took the suspect to work sometimes and that he was very quiet, but he did not seem violent. Reyes also said he tried to encourage his grandson to go to school but the suspect would typically just shrug in response.

Reyes said the suspect did not know how to drive and did not have a driver's license. Reyes also wondered how his grandson would have even gone to purchase the weapons or if he trained on the weapons, saying someone must have taken him there.

The suspect's grandmother, who he shot in the forehead, is undergoing surgery on Wednesday. Reyes said he believes she will survive.

May 25, 8:43 am

Shooter purchased two rifles within eight days of turning 18 this month

Salvador Ramos, the suspect in the Robb Elementary School shooting, after turning 18 on May 16, purchased two rifles and carried out the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history within the span of eight days, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

The suspect purchased two AR-15-style rifles on May 22, two days before the massacre and six days after his birthday, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News. They were legal purchases.

Once the shooter made entry into a classroom he barricaded himself and opened fire, according to the sources.

Officers from the Uvalde Police Department and agents from Customs and Border Protection entered into the classroom and immediately took fire from the gunman before they shot and killed him.

Investigators are going through the ballistics to determine who fired the fatal shot.

May 25, 6:46 am

Ukrainian president offers condolences to families of the victims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS over this tragedy," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Zelenskyy added: "The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans."

May 25, 5:24 am

Matthew McConaughey calls for action after shooting

Actor Matthew McConaughey decried the shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

"We have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo," he said.

May 25, 4:55 am

Amanda Gorman pens poem about shooting

The 24-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate took to Twitter following the tragedy to share a poem.

She also posted a series of tweets on gun violence.

“It takes a monster to kill children,” she wrote. “But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity -- it’s inhumanity.”

For full coverage, click here.

May 25, 4:55 am

Biden addresses 'horrific' mass shooting

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night following the mass shooting in Texas -- not even two weeks after he mourned victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

"I’d hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again," Biden said. "Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, second-, third-, fourth-graders."

"As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," he said. "I am sick and tired of it -- we have to act."

For full coverage, click here.

May 25, 4:55 am

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy pleads with lawmakers after shooting

Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy gave an impassioned argument on the Senate floor to his colleagues late Tuesday afternoon, hours after 21 were killed in the mass shooting.

"What are we doing?" Murphy asked the chamber. "There have been more mass shootings than days in the year."

"Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in the classroom because they think they're going to be next. What are we doing?" he asked.

For Murphy's remarks and full coverage, click here.

May 25, 4:55 am

What we know about the victims

A fourth-grade teacher and a 10-year-old boy were among those killed, ABC News has learned.

The teacher, Eva Mireles, had worked in the school district for approximately 17 years, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, confirmed to ABC News.

Fourth-grader Xavier Lopez was among the 19 children killed.

For full coverage, click here.

May 25, 4:55 am

What we know about the shooting so far

At least 21 people are dead after a gunman opened fire in Uvalde on Tuesday, authorities said.

Most of the victims were children in their last week of school before the summer break. Many other students and adults were injured in the mass shooting.

Here's what we know about what unfolded so far.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.