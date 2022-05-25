Leo Terrell: Where Integrity and Dedication Collide

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade shared a brief history lesson of Memorial Day, honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on Saturday's "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: You may be preparing to fire up the grill, enjoy time with family and friends, especially after the last two years. Really appreciate the three-day weekend, right? It's a stark reminder that freedom isn't free, though, because it's about Memorial Day. It honors the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting the country. The holiday dates back more than a century to the deadliest conflict ever fought on American soil. Here's a quick history lesson. In 1865, the Civil War came to an end, but not without devastating American families, with more than 600,000 men killed in the bloodbath. Grieving mothers, daughters and wives tended to the graves of fallen soldiers, decorating them with flowers, wreaths and flags.

