Los Angeles, CA

Leo Terrell: Where Integrity and Dedication Collide

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Jason honors the lives and legacies of fallen soldiers before Memorial Day. He shares a brief history of the holiday...

How A “Reformed Racist” Is Trying To Make Good

In recent weeks, we have seen multiple mass shootings. Just days ago, the world was shocked by the gruesome massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Less than two weeks before that, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo,...
Shooting false alarm sends New York City crowd into panic at sports arena

A shooting scare at a New York City sports arena sent crowds sprinting in fear Saturday, but the incident turned out to be a false alarm. The incident took place at NYC's Barclays Center following a Saturday night boxing match. Police say a fight broke out after the event ended and the vast majority of fans had already left, but some of those remaining misunderstood the commotion and caused a crowd of dozens to flee back into the arena, footage shows.
Jussie Smollett attempts career comeback with LGBT film on BET+ streaming service

Jussie Smollett has launched his directorial debut with BET+ "B-Boy Blues." The LGBTQ+ centered show will debut on the streaming network June 9, just in time for Pride Month. This project marks the first for Smollett since he was found guilty of making false reports on what he alleged to be a hate crime. He was then sentenced to 30 months’ probation, 150 days in jail, after making false reports to the police in January 2019 that he was a victim of a hate crime.
Vietnam: One of modern history's most infamous conflicts unpacked in new Fox Nation special by Bret Baier

46 years after the fall of Saigon marked the end of the Vietnam War, the 20-year-long conflict remains a contentious subject that has left an impact on nearly every America. Now, Fox Nation dedicates a five-part deep-dive into the subject with ‘The Unauthorized History of the Vietnam War,’ bringing a fresh perspective on one of modern history’s most controversial conflicts. This five-episode series helmed by Fox News' Bret Baier traces the war from its initial breakout through the fall of Saigon.
This Memorial Day, Gary Sinise shares his 'personal life mission' to honor America's military

Memorial Day, a federal holiday each year, is Monday, May 30, 2022, this year — and it's a special time set aside to honor the men and women who died in service to America. Gary Sinise, the award-winning actor, humanitarian and founder of the nonprofit Gary Sinise Foundation, is serving again this year as honorary grand marshal of the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., which takes place on Memorial Day itself.
Brian Kilmeade recounts the history of Memorial Day

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade shared a brief history lesson of Memorial Day, honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on Saturday's "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: You may be preparing to fire up the grill, enjoy time with family and friends, especially after the last two years. Really appreciate the three-day weekend, right? It's a stark reminder that freedom isn't free, though, because it's about Memorial Day. It honors the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting the country. The holiday dates back more than a century to the deadliest conflict ever fought on American soil. Here's a quick history lesson. In 1865, the Civil War came to an end, but not without devastating American families, with more than 600,000 men killed in the bloodbath. Grieving mothers, daughters and wives tended to the graves of fallen soldiers, decorating them with flowers, wreaths and flags.
