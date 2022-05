The prime minister today caused uproar among would-be holidaymakers and the travel industry by claiming “everybody’s getting their passport within four to six weeks”.In response to a challenge about a “backlog of 500,000” passports from Sir Keir Starmer during prime minister’s questions, Boris Johnson said: “We’re massively increasing the speed with which the Passport Office delivers.“To the best of my knowledge, everybody’s getting their passport within four to six weeks.”HM Passport Office says applicants for renewals and new passports should allow 10 weeks for it to be processed.Many travellers are reporting getting routine renewals within three weeks or less, but...

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO