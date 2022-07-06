ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Foods You Should Stop Eating Because They Make Dark Spots So Much Worse

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 25, 2022.

Dark spots are a skin issue that can be linked to a number of causes, from sun exposure to hormonal changes to genetics. However, you may not have considered the fact that your diet also plays a major role in the health of your skin. Certain foods can cause hyperpigmentation to worsen due to the compounds they contain the the hormonal changes they can trigger. At the same time, the right foods can help provide fantastic, hyperpigmentation-fighting nutrients to help keep the issue at bay. For this reason, maintaining a well-balanced diet is crucial to keeping your skin happy and healthy.

To learn more about the foods you should avoid if you want to reduce the appearance of dark spots, we spoke to Dermatologist Ksenia Sobchak of Loxa Beauty . She pointed us towards three types of food to steer clear of: sugary foods, fried foods, and foods that contain a lot of soy.

Sugary foods and drinks

There are many health risks that come along with a high-sugar diet, especially when it comes to the health of your skin and the rate at which it ages. If you want to avoid dark spots as much as possible, Sobchak recommends limiting your sugar sugar intake. " The high sugar or glycemic index content [of sugary foods] can trigger skin inflammation, inhibit collagen production, and cause dark spots and premature aging, " she warns. Yikes!

It's best to lay off the candy and soda for your overall health. "Limiting your daily sugar intake can help you avoid many skin issues and other health conditions," Sobchak says.

Fried fatty foods

Just as with sugar, there are so many reasons to avoid fatty fried foods. You likely know all about how these unhealthy options can cause weight gain and heart problems , but you may not have considered the fact that they can also take a serious toll on your skin. This includes causing dark spots.

"They are likely to cause hyperpigmentation by increasing skin inflammation, disrupting collagen formation, and accelerating premature aging," Sobchak warns. Uh-oh! Guess we'll stay away from those loaded french fries, then.

Soy

While soy-rich foods are generally fine in moderation (just like anything else), a diet that's too high in this ingredient can be detrimental to the health and appearance of your skin. This is due to a compound called phytoestrogen.

"Though healthy, soy is rich in phytoestrogen, which can alter the normal functioning of body hormones as it functions as the estrogen chemicals ," Sobchak warns, noting that "a change in normal hormonal functioning can trigger dark spots."

What To Eat Instead

Okay, so now you know which foods to avoid if you want to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, but what about foods that can help to reverse the process? Sobchak recommends choosing antioxidant-rich options . "The nutrients in these foods reduce the appearance of dark spots on the skin by fighting free radicals that can cause skin cell damage, stimulating the production of more melatonin hormones and speeding up cell turnover (the process by which the skin sheds and replaces dead cells)," she explains.

In particular, Sobchak recommends prioritizing a good amount of Vitamin A, C, omega-3 fats, carotene, antioxidants, manganese, zinc , and calcium in your diet. "Add avocados, green veggies, nuts, fatty fish, carrots, seeds, and pumpkins to your diet to lower the risks of hyperpigmentation," she concludes.

