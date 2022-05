Get ready for a toad-ally unique way to experience the San Antonio Zoo. This June, the San Antonio Zoo will revive its internationally acclaimed Drive Thru Zoo, which allows guests to visit the zoo’s biggest animal attractions from inside their own vehicles. For $65 per car (or $52 for members), visitors can drive past everything from big cats to black bears, all while listening to a guided audio tour that describes the animal habitats.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO