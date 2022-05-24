Sorry Texas, Your Title of Biggest Buc-ee’s in America Is Gone

The Greatest Generation... we've all heard that phrase referring to the generation of our grandparents, or maybe our great-grandparents. The generation that went through The Depression... the generation that served and saved the world, literally, during WWII. As we approach Memorial Day looking forward to a long weekend grilling, boating and shopping, I would encourage you to please take a moment... be conscious of how we are able to enjoy the freedoms and priviledges we take for granted every day. There is a line in the HBO mini-series Band of Brothers while interviewing the actual veterans of Easy Company, where one veteran talked about how two men from his small town committed suicide because they were declared 4F and COULDN'T sign up and go fight for their country.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO