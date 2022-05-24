ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Sorry Texas, Your Title of Biggest Buc-ee’s in America Is Gone

By Krystal Montez
 5 days ago
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and...

Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Watch Out: Louisiana Moms Could Be #1 Target for Formula Scammers

The baby formula shortage is out of control. In case you didn't know, a huge voluntary recall by one of the largest manufacturers has made if very difficult (if not impossible) for parents to find the absolutely necessary powdered mix to feed their babies. Because of the desperation that is no doubt building in households across the state and the nation, Louisiana officials say that you need to be on the lookout for scammers who want to take advantage of a frustrated mother or father.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Recalled Jif Peanut Butter Found In Shreveport

Earlier this week Erin reported about a huge recall by the JM Smucker Company, the makers of Jif peanut butter. My first reaction was "probably not here". When I looked up information about the recall, there was a map showing states involved, and Louisiana wasn't even on the map. We had just purchased one of those large two-packs of Jif from Sam's locally. But after the report of a salmonella outbreak related to Jif, even my wife 'encouraged' me to check our lot numbers. I found out our jars did fall under the recalled batch. The Food and Drug Administration says the recalled peanut butter has the codes 1274425 – 2140425. You will find the lot codes next to the “best-if-used-by” date.
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Courthouse Confederate Monument Move Begins

Deconstruction has begun on the controversial Forty-Six Confederate Veteran's Reunion Monument located in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse. A safety perimeter fence has gone up around the monument, and construction crews have begun the task of moving the monument to a private location. The monument was erected in 1905...
Kiss Country 93.7

States With The Most WWII Veterans Still Living

The Greatest Generation... we've all heard that phrase referring to the generation of our grandparents, or maybe our great-grandparents. The generation that went through The Depression... the generation that served and saved the world, literally, during WWII. As we approach Memorial Day looking forward to a long weekend grilling, boating and shopping, I would encourage you to please take a moment... be conscious of how we are able to enjoy the freedoms and priviledges we take for granted every day. There is a line in the HBO mini-series Band of Brothers while interviewing the actual veterans of Easy Company, where one veteran talked about how two men from his small town committed suicide because they were declared 4F and COULDN'T sign up and go fight for their country.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Unemployment Rate Lowest In Recorded History

In this day and age, we'll take good news from where we can get it. According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, new stats released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 22 of 3.5 percent is the lowest rate recorded in the series history, dating back to 1976.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

This Adorable Little Pup is Available for Immediate Adoption

Scooter is a shy boy that's still adapting to shelter life. Despite being shy, Scooter has a lot of love to give and would love to be a part of your family!. Meet Scooter today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and he's already up to date on his shots and spayed. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Only in Louisiana: 2 Men Arrested for Bizarre List of Crimes

Add another one to the "Only in Louisiana" bucket. Only in Louisiana could two guys get arrested for illegally moving a house on public road and then just abandoning it. Yes, it happened! It was this past Sunday morning, May 22, around 3:30 am when Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call on Berard Road in Loreauville, Louisiana, regarding the illegal transport of a house.
LOREAUVILLE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

VIDEO: Gender Reveal Explosion Shakes Homes in Benton

A gender reveal event in the Benton area shakes homes in the region. This gender reveal party on Tuesday evening sparked a firestorm on social media as folks thought there was some sort of emergency situation that shook homes for several miles. Folks around Cypress Lake reported feeling the blast.
Economy
Kiss Country 93.7

Wake Up With the Help of a Bold New Coffee Shop in Longview

Longview, Texas is buzzing with excitement after a new coffee shop opened up in the far side of town. Remember When Seven Brew Opened Up and Caused a Commotion?. I think we all were shocked when we saw that Starbucks had some competition after Seven Brew opened up. Now there is a new place throwing its hat in the Longview java ring. I had several friends make it to the new coffee shop on Tuesday and they all claim it's their new favorite spot. The coffee was described as "bold".
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Historic Group Could Take Over State Building

State Office Building in Shreveport could be transferred to a redevelopment authority. As part of the plan to relocate state government offices to downtown Shreveport, the state is planning to transfer the historic Mary Allen State Office building to the Shreveport Implementation and Redevelopment Authority (SIRA). This measure is expected to be voted on this week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana and 14 Other States May Be Hit With Summer Blackouts

As I am sure you are already aware, the sweltering and sticky Louisiana summer is almost here. Officially, the hottest season of the year arrives on June 21st - but if you think that Mother Nature will wait until then to crank up the heat, you must be new here. Thank goodness for Willis Carrier's 1907 invention and really the only thing that keeps us sane in this part of the world - air conditioning! What would we do without it? Unfortunately, we may find out this summer.
LOUISIANA STATE
