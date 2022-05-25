ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Wings head to the Sun

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Dallas Wings (5-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (4-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the Dallas Wings.

Connecticut finished 26-6 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Dallas finished 7-9 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Wings averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 29.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
